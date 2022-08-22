Casemiro revealed why he decided to leave Real Madrid and the message Toni Kroos sent him at 4 in the morning

Casemiro announced why he decided to leave Real Madrid



The Brazilian Carlos Henrique Casemiro revealed the reasons why he decided to leave Real Madridafter feeling that his “cycle was over” with the conquest of his fifth Champions League in Paris, and showed his enthusiasm for starting “a new challenge” in the Manchester United.

“When you make such an important decision in your life, it’s always difficult, but after finishing the Champions League final, I spoke with my representative because I had a feeling that I was finishing my cycle here. I am honest with myself, with the madridistas and with my president”, he explained at a press conference with less emotion and with a calmer message than in his farewell.

“They told me to go on vacation with a calm head and after a month I had the same feeling. I have given everything for this club and I leave with my duty fulfilled. If I had a mission, it’s done. I am looking for new challenges, to try a different league and culture where I have not won anything”, he added.

The Brazilian midfielder revealed the process, assuring that informed Real Madrid before the (European) summer of his intentions and, especially, to President Florentino Pérez with whom he has a great relationship.

“The first conversation was the day after the Champions League final. I told them that my cycle was finished at the club. It is a very important decision, I have been in Madrid for nine years, I have been a father here and it is a change for my family that has been united in my decision. It was difficult to talk to the president, I know the affection he has for me and I will carry him for all my life. Honesty is one of the great values, I have to be honest and it is the key since we started talking”, she affirmed.

Casemiro’s desire has always been to play in the Premier League. “It is a competition that I love and in which I wanted to play. On vacation I kept thinking the same and I am the most honest person in the world with myself. I leave with the feeling of having fulfilled my duty”.

And he made it clear that the economic aspect, with a record that practically doubles the one he had at Real Madrid, has not been a factor that has prompted his goodbye. “Whoever thinks that, does not know me. If it was for money I would have left five years ago and no, the club has always been very good to me. It’s my decision.”

A special moment for the Brazilian was when he told Toni Kroos y Luka Modricwith whom he formed a legendary midfielder, who was leaving. “Toni wrote me at 4 in the morning from Thursday to Friday asking if I was really goingI replied that if he did not sleep, he should leave me”.

“But you have to be honest with the feeling that the cycle is over. I’m going to the biggest club in EnglandI will always be a fan of Real Madrid, I will celebrate their goals and titles. Here are the best in the world, he will continue to win for life because he is the greatest in the world, ”he added.

Focusing on his new stage, Casemiro expressed his hope that Critiano Ronaldo will stay at his new club. “We are not going to play the Champions League but I am going to one of the biggest clubs in the world and that at the time can compete with the greatness of Real Madrid. I have not spoken with Cristiano but I am very excited to play with him again, he is one of the best in the history of football and the bug will remain a myth. I hope he stays.”

Finally, he had words of affection towards the Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti, and of all the gains he kept the last Champions League. “I will take Ancelotti’s words with me for all my life, the Bermuda triangle (the one he formed together with Kroos and Modric) and all the titles won. I’m lucky. Last year was a magical Champions League, I prefer the incredible nights at the Bernabéu. In eight years I have won five European Cups, history is made”.

