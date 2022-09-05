Cases of femicides grow in Cuba: they accuse the regime of not acting on women’s complaints

The increase in femicides revives calls for a law on gender violence in Cuba (EFE/Video capture)

Femicides are on the rise in Cuba, something that activists attribute to the “weak network of family and community support” since many cases of sexist violence are not reported.

In the first half of the year, 24 women died violently, there were four attempted attacks and one vicarious murder was verified.according to the independent platform Yo Sí Te Creo in Cuba, which together with other organizations collects this data in the absence of an official count.

In comparison, this group verified 36 femicides in the whole of last year and 32 in 2020, including 4 vicarious murders.

With reports that reached four cases of sexist violence a week, that platform denounced the agency EFE what, in case they make the complaints, “there is no action by the authorities that contains that aggressor.”

Another of the patterns documented and shared by a spokeswoman who asked to remain anonymous is “the naturalization of violence prior to femicide, not only institutionally, but also in the family and community.”

Many women manage to get out of that cycle of violence, but others “end up being killed because something or all of the institutional, family and community fails,” lamented the group.

Yo Sí Te Creo en Cuba explained that most of the victims are young people from rural communities and that the aggressors are usually partners or ex-partners.

The last case that this group has registered is a sexist attack on August 18 in Vertientes (east), in which A Yodeisi Fairy Tale she was injured and her 7-year-old daughter died.

The average age of the victims was 29.6 yearswhile in the first six months of 2021 it was 36.9, according to data from feminist platforms collated by EFE. At least 43.7% of the women were killed by their current partner and 37.5% left orphaned children.

The Cuban Campaign for Non-Violence towards Women and Girls, promoted by the Oscar Arnulfo Romero Center and the Federation of Cuban Women, is an initiative in the Cuban feminist cyberspace (EFE)

The Cuban dictatorship does not publish figures on sexist violence. The most recent data on this topic is that of a 2016 National Gender Equality Survey, in which 10,698 women were questioned.

In it it is noted that 26.7% of Cuban women between 15 and 74 years old claimed to have suffered some type of violence in their partner relationship in the 12 months prior to the study and that only 3.7% of those attacked requested institutional help.

EFE requested an interview with the official Federation of Cuban Women (FMC) and so far has not received a response.

“In the case of Cuba, there is an increase in public complaints and visibility of cases, especially on the internet and social networks”assured via email the deputy regional director of UN Women for the Americas and the Caribbean, Cecilia Alemany

The head of UN Women stressed, however, that “all femicides, regardless of their number,” are “alarming.”

She added that UN Women has been working together for more than a decade with government institutions and Cuban organizations, including the FMC, despite not having offices in the country.

Alemany noted that the increased visibility of cases drives the “sensitization in public opinion, the mobilization of civil society and the adoption of specific laws to prevent and punish them.”

In his opinion, among the factors of sexist violence are “the prevalence of gender stereotypes”, as well as “traditional social norms that are at the base of inequities, discrimination and violence”.

Yo Sí Te Creo in Cuba identifies a new phenomenon on the island that directly relates with the maximum expression of sexist violence: the disappearances of women and girls.

“Many lead to sexual and other types of femicides,” commented the activists, who also warned about the late reaction of relatives when it came to denouncing them.

The country does not have the notification system for missing children known in the world as Amber Alert, an issue that Yo Sí Te Creo in Cuba describes as a “deficiency” of its own work.

Activists denounce the lack of support and data by the Castro regime to contain cases of gender violence (EFE/Yander Zamora)



“The families of the victims tend to behave in a withdrawn and silent way due to the heavy loss they suffer and the many problems to solve, especially when the victim leaves behind minor children,” according to the group interviewed by EFE.

Many minors are left in the care of their grandparents, who sometimes “they don’t have the strength or the resources to face the care.”

Yo Sí Te Creo en Cuba denounces this “precarious situation” and underlines “the need for specific support for families affected by femicides.”

Another issue shared EFE it is the fact that the families of the victims “have not organized themselves to solve common problems, nor try to influence mechanisms for justice and reparation, not only for the victims but also for their children.”

For this reason, independent platforms demand a law against gender violence and criticize the regime for not classifying femicide as a crime in the new Penal Code, approved last May, despite the fact that it contemplates gender-based violence.

The UN Women representative, for her part, does not see this issue as decisive. “Its existence will not necessarily imply a decline in gender-based violence, whose causes are rooted in patriarchal culture,” she said.

In his opinion, “in addition to the laws, there should also be communication campaigns, education at all levels, work in the communities.”

Alemany noted that other state initiatives, such as the National Program for the Advancement of Women and the Comprehensive Strategy for the prevention and care of gender-based violence and violence in the family setting, “They contemplate actions to advance towards specific legislation in Cuba.”

UN Women, she added, collaborates in “strengthening the capacities of key sectors such as the legal sector, information gathering, intersectoral articulation and the construction of an integrated and comprehensive system of care for victims.”

An example in this area, he highlighted, is the Comprehensive Strategy for the prevention and care of gender-based violence and violence in the family setting, approved last year with the support of the United Nations Population Fund.

