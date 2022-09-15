Cases of insecurity in Punta del Este do not subside

A similar case occurred a week ago in Laguna del Sauce

The Uruguayan police are investigating a robbery on a property in Maldonado. Men dressed as doctors entered a property in the Las Delicias neighborhood on Tuesdaynear La Mansa, and they took some USD 4 millionas reported The Observer. The robbery was violent, and the criminals beat up repeatedly to the couple that was in the place, both people over 70 years old.

A similar case occurred a week ago. Willow Lagoonand one line of investigation would point to the fact that both criminal acts could have been carried out by the same group of criminals.

As confirmed by the departmental head to The Observerin the case of Las Delicias, five men entered the residence with violence and firearms dressed in clothes of health personnel and their faces covered. After threatening the victims -a man and a woman- and handcuffing them, they escaped with valuables and some USD 4 million.

They arrived at the house in a van. Hyundai H1later found on fire on a neighborhood road near Route 12.

Just five days ago, the businessman and former president of the Argentine Confederation of Medium Enterprises (CAME), Osvaldo Cornidedenounced that he was a victim of a brutal assault while he was at his residencelocated in the spa Willow Lagoon. The criminals were in the place for more than an hour and took USD 3,000 in what was “an unprecedented event”, according to what Cornide told Infobae.

Osvaldo Cornide, former president of the Argentine Confederation of Medium-sized Enterprises, was robbed in his home in Uruguay (NA)

According to The Observerin this robberythe criminals dressed similar to those of the Police and wore bulletproof vests with Argentine flags. This would be the reason why the theory that both cases would be related is considered.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m., when five hooded men and wearing fake police uniform entered the house of Horned. Once inside, they handcuffed the landlord, the cook and the owner while they demanded money. The businessman told them the location of the safe, in which they found USD 3,000 that they considered insufficient. In addition, they stole USD 100 dollars that Horned he had given the landlord to do some shopping.

“They asked for more or they killed me, they put a pillow on my head with the gun on it. To calm them down, I told them that if they wanted, I would take them to withdraw money. They insisted a lot that there was supposedly USD 100,000, I don’t know where they got that information“, said.

The criminals ripped off the device in which the material recorded by the security cameras is stored and threatened to take Horned sequestered until more silver turned up. They asked if there was any jewelry and looked at his watch, but in the end it was not stolen.

During the seizure there were, in addition to threats, beatings. “The cook suffered a sprain and a crack in her wrist. They kicked him in the ribs,” said Cornide, who was tied hand and foot, and “in a way that hurt.”, but managed to crawl to a phone with which he called 911.

Upon leaving, the criminals took the keys to the vehicles, but left the cars at the businessman’s house. “12 years ago I built this house, but now I am thinking about whether to sell it or not. i’m really shocked. I have been coming to Punta del Este for 50 years and I do not know of a similar event, nor my friends, with whom I talked about what happened. In this sense, he declared that his family suspended a trip to Uruguay scheduled for these September holidays after the takeover occurred.

People like the president of Buquebus, Juan Carlos López Mena, and the comedian Carlos Perciavalle have land in that area.

the property of Horned It had a security guard who started his work shift at night. However, those days he was on leave.

