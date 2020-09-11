Casey Neistat Lists Modern Venice Home

Although the property was featured in Architectural Digest not even six months in the past, it appears YouTube sensation Casey Neistat and his jewellery designer spouse Candice Pool have already bored with their not too long ago renovated dwelling in L.A.’s seaside neighborhood of Venice. The modern oasis has popped up on the market with a $3.9 million pricetag, a comparatively modest bump over the $3.7 million Neistat initially paid two years in the past.

Encircled by a excessive wall, the fortress-like residence is strolling distance to the ever-trendy Abbot Kinney Boulevard and a brief drive to the seaside. In-built 2015, the blocky trendy features a roomy 3,500 sq. ft of residing house with 5 bedrooms and 4 baths, and towers far above the sidewalk, its facade sheathed in a considerably forbidding combination of gray and brown paint.

Inside, nonetheless, issues get extra cheerful with pink wallpaper, a function the itemizing notes is “daring but very cool.” The center of the house’s open floorplan is the smooth kitchen, which incorporates all of the requisite stainless home equipment, and connects to casual areas for eating and lounging. Retractable partitions of glass, in the meantime, open to a slim yard with a saltwater pool/spa and a BBQ middle. Round entrance, there’s a courtyard/alfresco seating space coated in fake grass.

Maybe the mini-compound’s most spectacular function is its three-car indifferent storage — a rarity in tightly-packed Venice — which is accessed through a discreet alleyway behind the property. Above the storage lies a small workplace that opens to an outside patio; naturally, the storage additionally contains Tesla chargers and a Tesla Powerwall battery (Neistat, a longtime Tesla aficionado, has devoted a number of YouTube movies to the corporate’s merchandise.)

Neistat, 39, first started importing movies to YouTube a decade in the past. Since then, his essential channel has amassed greater than 12 million subscribers and practically Three billionaire lifetime views, rating him amongst a few of the platform’s greatest creators. The Connecticut native additionally co-founded the media firm Beme, which was acquired by CNN in 2016.

Shane Wilcox of The Company holds the itemizing.