‘Cash Heist’ Director Alex Rodrigo on Feature Debut ‘The Last Shot’

Alex Rodrigo, a director on the acclaimed Netflix drama collection “Cash Heist,” is making his characteristic movie directorial debut with “The Last Shot,” one in all 16 movie initiatives being pitched to potential patrons this week throughout Rome’s MIA market.

“The Last Shot” is a biopic concerning the late Spanish photographer and humanitarian Luis Valtueña (pictured), who was killed in Rwanda in 1997. Recreating the Spaniard’s remaining days amid a quickly unraveling humanitarian disaster within the East African nation, it facilities on the mysterious remaining picture that Valtueña took earlier than he was killed alongside two different help staff.

The movie is produced by Miguel Menéndez de Zubillaga of Mono Movies and Acid Media’s José Barrio, a detailed pal of the late photographer, who shares writing credit with Luis Murillo.

Rodrigo stated he was drawn to the magnetic character of Valtueña, who he referred to as “idealistic, a little bit naïve, daring, genuine,” although he added that “none of that’s sufficient when you confront energy.” He described the movie as “the unfair combat of innocence towards supremacy” and “a narrative of the defeated,” although one that may have a redeeming message in the long run.

Valtueña arrived in Rwanda simply over two years after the 1994 genocide that noticed greater than 800,000 Rwandans—principally from the minority Tutsi ethnic group—murdered by ethnic Hutu extremists. On the time of his arrival, the nation was within the grips of a horrible humanitarian disaster, as a whole bunch of hundreds of refugees who had fled to neighboring international locations in the course of the genocide poured again into Rwanda.

Whereas working for the Spanish NGO Medicos del Mundo, Valtueña started to acknowledge that the nation wasn’t but on the trail to reconciliation and stability that many within the worldwide group had come to imagine. Rwandan forces have been changing into more and more complicit in revenge killings towards Hutu returnees, in addition to the plundering of mineral wealth from neighboring Congo.

“The Last Shot” attracts on in depth archival analysis, together with a ruling by the Spanish Nationwide Courtroom and one other by a Belgian decide, which “decided the clear implication of the authorities within the execution of the help staff,” stated the director. “What [the research] proved, after exhaustive investigation, is that within the moments earlier than their execution, Luis, Flors and Manuel have been in a spot the place they noticed one thing horrible. They have been unable to inform any extra.”

The movie can be launched in 2022, on the twenty fifth anniversary of Valtueña’s demise. For Rodrigo, nonetheless, the photographer’s story is not any much less well timed.

“The story is common and can hold repeating [itself],” he stated, pointing to movies like Costa-Gavras’ “Lacking” and Fernando Meirelles’ “The Fixed Gardener” that explored comparable themes. “Financial and political powers will at all times attempt to quiet inconvenient voices that talk towards their pursuits.”

“I imagine, when now we have the prospect, we must always develop content material and attempt to converse up towards the abuse of energy,” he added. “These occasions occurred 25 years in the past, however the theme is completely related right this moment: energy will at all times attempt to silence inconvenient voices.”