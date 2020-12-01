‘Cash Heist’: Netflix to Launch Korean Version of Spanish Series

Netflix is to create a Korean model of its personal Spanish-language motion thriller collection “Cash Heist” (“La Casa de Papel”). The manufacturing is to be a collaboration between BH Leisure and Contents Zium.

The Korean adaptation of “Cash Heist” shall be directed by Kim Hong-sun, who has helmed TV dramas like “The Visitor,” “Voice” and “Black.” Ryu Yong-jae and his crew, whose credit embrace the Netflix authentic collection “My Holo Love” and tvN collection “Psychopath Diary,” are set as screenwriters for the 12-part present. Few different particulars comparable to manufacturing dates or casting have been disclosed.

“Korean creators have been growing their very own language and audiovisual tradition for years. They’ve managed, like our collection, to transcend cultural borders and grow to be some extent of reference for hundreds of viewers world wide, particularly amongst younger folks,” mentioned Alex Pina, creator and govt producer of “La Casa de Papel.” “That’s the reason I discover it fascinating that the world of ‘La Casa de Papel’ is so enticing to Korean creators as to do an adaptation. The truth that the motion is ready on the Korean Peninsula additionally appears to me to be a milestone which I’m actually delighted about.”

The Spanish-language authentic present premiered in 2017. A fifth and last half is now in manufacturing. Netflix says that greater than 65 million households watched half of fourth season (i.e. the second half of the second season) within the 4 weeks after its launch in April 2020.

“The worldwide recognition of the Spanish collection ‘La Casa de Papel’ is proof that vital works based mostly in several cultures and languages might be broadly distributed by Netflix and beloved by audiences worldwide,” the corporate mentioned in an announcement.