Cash Money Records Covers Rent for Hundreds of New Orleans Residents – Variety

Cash Money Records is giving again in a giant approach. The long-lasting rap label based by Bryan “Birdman” Williams and Ronald “Slim” Williams has donated over $225,000 to a nonprofit group known as Ahead Collectively New Orleans (FTNO). The trouble advantages these of want locally amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and the funds will particularly go in direction of paying June lease for tons of of tenants residing in varied tasks in New Orleans.

Cash Money and Younger Money, its imprint which is residence to the likes of Lil Wayne, Nicki Mina, and Drake, has been in enterprise since 1991. Within the many years since, the Williams brothers have labored to show the Cash Money identify right into a multi-million greenback empire and one of the most important successes within the trendy music trade.

Philanthropy can also be a significant precedence for the corporate as Birdman and Slim have additionally created their very own group titled The Johnny and Gladys Williams Basis, named after their dad and mom. For 20 years plus, they’ve completed their half by giving freely free dinners on Thanksgiving and teaming up with Ochsner Well being Techniques to offer free well being screenings to residents of their hometown in New Orleans.

In a press release saying the Covid-19 initiative, Birdman mentioned: “The legacy of Cash Money belongs to town of New Orleans. There’s nothing extra necessary to us than giving again to the brothers and sisters who dwell on those self same streets we grew up on – from musicians to service staff to on a regular basis working households. That’s what this label was all the time about.”

The grants will go to landlords within the former Magnolia, Calliope, and Melpomene tasks, now renamed to Scattered Websites Concord Oaks, Marrero Commons and Guste, respectively.

Provides Slim: “New Orleans made us and is an element of who we’re. We’re devastated that this pandemic is hitting our neighborhood there so laborious and we’re dedicated to doing what we are able to to assist now and in the long run.”