Cash Wheeler, A Professional Wrestler, Has Been Charged With Assault:

Daniel Wheeler, an All Elite Wrestling tag-team winner, was taken into custody alongside one count of aggravated attack with a gun on Friday morning through the Orlando Police Department. County papers show that he was put in the Orange County Jail.

Cash Wheeler, 36, is a part of the tag team FTR alongside Dax Harwood. He is better known as Cash Wheeler in the wrestling world. They have won the AEW tag-team title.

Daniel Matta told police in a signed statement that on the morning of July 27, he was going west upon I-4 near South Street when he saw a Jeep Gladiator behind him moving through traffic and then passing him on the right side.

He saw that the driver, a white man with a beard, was pointing a black semiautomatic pistol at him with a strong stare from the driver’s window.

At a meeting on Friday afternoon, the Wrestling Observer reported that Wheeler was arrested because of a “road rage-type incident” in which the wrestler was charged of pointing a gun at a claimed victim.

Friday afternoon, Wheeler showed up in court. Wheeler’s bail has been set at $2,500, so until the investigation is over, he can’t have a gun or talk to the people he is accused of hurting.

The Sentinel got a comment from AEW that says, “AEW is aware of the charge, and we are keeping a close eye on the situation. Cash Wheeler is working with the police in every way.

Most people think that AEW is the second-best wrestling company in the U.S. after WWE. Wheeler is set to fight on August 27 in London at a show that is projected to attract 80,000 people.

Wheeler has been wrestling for 18 years. Before joining AEW within 2020, he spent six years within the WWE system, involving time in Orlando’s NXT.

At All In, FTR is set up to defend the tag titles in opposition to Young Bucks. This was the main story of the last part of last week’s Dynamite.

