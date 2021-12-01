Casillas and Kroos expressed fury from Madrid over Messi’s seventh Ballon d’Or: “It’s hard to believe in this”

Casillas questioned the choice of FranceFootball (Grosby)

Lionel Messi does not stop making history. The top benchmark in world football once again raised a Ballon d’Or for the seventh time in his career, the trophy for best footballer in the world that the magazine delivers year after year France Football.

The Argentine competed hand in hand with Robert Lewandowski after some renowned footballers such as Kylian Mbappé, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, among others.

The new consecration of The flea It aroused some divided opinions, mainly in Madrid where the support for Benzema was very great throughout the previous one. One of the most resonant voices was that of the former goalkeeper Merengue Iker Casillas, who conspicuously questioned the jury’s decision to present the award to Messi in the luxurious ceremony that took place in Paris.

The posting of Casillas

“I find it more and more difficult to believe in this football award thing. For me, Messi is one of the 5 best players in all of history, but you have to start knowing how to catalog who are the most outstanding at the end of the season. It’s not that hard damn it! Others make it difficult! ”, He wrote in his account of Twitter after meeting the winner of the Ballon d’Or.

A few words that provoked a debate among users on social networks. While some were in favor of his words, most were against using some specific data to prove it.

“Always with the same story. If you really think Messi doesn’t deserve the Ballon d’Or, look at the data. There will never be another player like it. Better to enjoy his football than to criticize him ”, answered a fan next to a table with a series of comparative statistics between the Argentine, the Polish and the French Karim Benzema.

“First I think you should learn what criteria are used to award the award. The Ballon d’Or is not by “season” as you say, but by calendar year (2021). Here are the statistics for the first of January until the day the voting closed “, another follower replied.

“It is about valuing a footballer INDIVIDUALLY and in that Messi is the best ”, sentenced a third party along with another rating table in which the personal statistics of each player stand out.

The anger in Madrid was great to the point that the German Toni Kroos also complained in a podcast: “First of all, I must say that I am not interested in individual awards at all. But if there are, then they should be fair. In my opinion, this is not the case at all. For me, Benzema would have been number one if you were really looking for the best individual player from last year because I see closely how exceptional he is.. There is no doubt that Messi stands alongside Cristiano Ronaldo as the player of this decade and has qualities that others will never have. What fails in the election is above all the first place”.

In the same vein as the players linked to Real Madrid, the German, a Bayern Münich benchmark, also spoke. Lothar Matthaus: “I honestly don’t understand anything”, considered when seeing that the ex Barcelona prevailed to Lewandowski in the voting. “With all the respect that I owe to Messi and the other great nominated footballers, none of them had as many merits as Lewandowski “stated the channel’s currently star commentator. Sky Alemania.

The coach of the Merengue, Carlo Ancelotti, was much more sincere when explaining why he had not voted for Lionel Messi and raised his link with Madrid: “I have a conflict because I am from Real Madrid and I cannot vote for a player who is outside of Real Madrid. If I had to choose the best, I would have chosen Karim (Benzema), second Vinicius Jr., third Courteous, room housemiro, fifth Kroos and the sixth, I don’t know, camavinga. Talking about Messi means talking about one who continues to be one of the best, he may be the best, it is a personal opinion ”.

The detail is that the vote ended with absolute support for Messi, who surpassed by 33 points to second Robert Lewandowski and took him out 374 units difference to Benzema, which finished fourth behind Jorginho.

THE RESPONSES OF THE FANS TO CASILLAS

