Casper Ruud defeated Khachanov and will play the final of the US Open

Casper Ruud beat the russian Karen Khachanov in the semifinals of US Open and remained in the race to rise as the surprising number one in the ATP. In his second final of Grand Slamthe Norwegian will face the winner of the other semifinal played by the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz and the american Frances Tiafoe.

Ruud celebrated for 7-6 (7/5), 6-2, 5-7 y 6-2 on center court Flushing Meadows and thus earned a second chance to win his first big trophy after being run over in the past Roland Garros by Rafael Nadal in three sets.

“After Roland Garros, of course I was very, very happy, but at the same time I was humble enough to think that it could be my only final in a Grand Slam,” recalled the 23-year-old tennis player after the triumph in USA. “It is not easy but here I am, a couple of months later, with a feeling that cannot be described in words.”

Casper Ruud, 23, will play his second Grand Slam final(USA TODAY Sports)

Ruuda student for years at the academy of Nadal in Manacor (Mallorca, Spain), this year he has surpassed his image as a clay court specialist, a surface on which he won his nine ATP titles, three this year. This season, however, he has confirmed his progress on the hard court with his runner-up finish at the Miami Masters 1000, defeated by Alcaraz, and reaching Sunday’s final in New York.

This Friday, with a double loot at stake, he overcame the initial nerves until he knocked down the dangerous Khachanov. “It was another great game on my part,” she congratulated herself. “I think we were both a bit nervous at the beginning, with some back-and-forth breaks. This match was probably the most important of our careers and of course there will always be nerves.”.

KhachanovATP number 31, was playing his first Grand Slam semifinals at the age of 26 but in the previous round he had made a show of character to emerge victorious from a volcanic duel with the Australian Nick Kyrgios.

And Ruud win his first Grand Slam title, or even if Alcaraz is eliminated against Frances Tiafoewill be the number one with the greatest jump in history from his current seventh place in the ranking.

With information from AFP

