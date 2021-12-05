Cassano revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo rebuked him on WhatsApp and compared him to Messi in his discharge

Cristiano Ronaldo sent a WhatsApp message to Antonio Cassano to ask him for respect.

It is not the first time Antonio Cassano is news for commenting on Cristiano Ronaldo But it had never gotten this far. The former Italian footballer, who just over a month ago excluded CR7 from the list of best in history, revealed that these days received a message from the Portuguese star through WhatsApp and he did not hesitate to make his download in a live broadcast through BoboTV, the channel Twitch of his friend Christian Vieri.

Cassano, from 39 years, retired since 2017, had chosen the best footballers of all time without including Cristiano, staying with Messi, Pelé, Maradona, Cruyff and Ronaldo Nazario, which would not have liked the Portuguese striker who exceeded 800 goals in his career. According to what he told The child, He manifested it in some messages.

“Cristiano wrote to me on WhatsApp asking for more respect for everything he has won and for the goals he made. I’m not afraid to tell the truth, I face the whole world, from the Pope to the last of this earth ”, he shot Cassano.

And his response in full Twitch transmission was very forceful. He even compared it to Lionel Messi: “He told me that he scored 750 goals and I only 150. Dear Cristiano, I tell you one thing: you have everything, live more calm and relaxed. Do like Messi, who doesn’t care, instead of writing to me”.

Antonio Cassano returned to comment on Cristiano Ronaldo and compared his attitude with that of Lionel Messi (Photo: REUTERS)

According to the former player of AS Roma, Real Madrid, AC Milán, Sampdoria and Inter de Milán, among other clubs, went through Gianlugi Buffon that CR7 got his number. But he insisted that he need not have bothered to send her a message. “I asked Gigi (Buffon) how could she have my number and he confirmed to me that he had given it to the press officer, who passed it on to Cristiano. Buffon and Chiellini know that this made me angry. Cristiano, but what’s wrong with you? Which problem you have?”, He pointed.

When closing the topic, Antonio Cassano He insisted that the Portuguese star, who has become a phenomenal scorer and still shines in the elite at 36, is not a player to his liking. “I have never disrespected him, neither as a man nor as a footballer. I don’t like him, there are 50 players I like more than himSo what? ”He asserted.

