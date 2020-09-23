Cassian Andor Disney Plus Series Taps Toby Haynes to Direct

There’s been one other change behind the scenes at one of many Disney Plus “Star Wars” reveals.

“Black Mirror” alumnus Toby Haynes has been tapped to direct the primary three episodes of the “Rogue One” spinoff collection centered round Cassian Andor, Selection has confirmed. Tony Gilroy, who helmed the unique movie, had beforehand been in line to direct.

The untitled present focuses on Insurgent agent Andor prior to the occasions of “Rogue One” within the early days of the Rebel in opposition to the Empire. The present has been described as a “spy thriller” when plans for it had been first revealed final yr. It was additionally beforehand introduced that Diego Luna would return as Andor, whereas Alan Tudyk is ready to reprise his position as Okay-2SO, Andor’s droid sidekick.

Gilroy was introduced in to write the pilot and direct multiples episodes, as Selection solely reported in Oct. final yr, nonetheless, in accordance to sources he was pressured to step down from his directorial duties due to COVID-19 journey points. The collection is ready to be shot within the U.Okay., and Gilroy will stay on board as showrunner and govt producer. Gilroy was initially supposed to showrun alongside Stephen Schiff, however the latter is now not in that place.

Again in April, it was additionally confirmed that Denise Gough and Genevieve O’Reilly had been becoming a member of the collection. Particulars of Gough’s character are nonetheless being stored intently guarded, whereas O’Reilly will reprise her “Rogue One” position of Mon Mothma.

Haynes is greatest identified for helming the “USS Callister” episode of “Black Mirror” from 2017. His different credit embody “Sherlock,” “Physician Who” and the upcoming Gillian Flynn Amazon collection “Utopia.”

Deadline first reported the Haynes information.