Cassidy Lange, Adam Rosenberg Departing as MGM Co-Presidents – Variety

MGM’s Cassidy Lange and Adam Rosenberg have left their posts as co-presidents of manufacturing at MGM within the newest govt shuffle on the studio.

The duo had been with MGM since 2011 and had been collectively promoted in 2018 by Jonathan Glickman, who was president of MGM’s Movement Image Group. They had been tasked with being chargeable for MGM’s development in movie franchises, re-imagined motion pictures primarily based on the studio’s library and authentic productions.

Glickman departed in January and was changed by Michael De Luca, who was given the put up of chairman of the movement image group. In early April, trade veteran govt and producer Pamela Abdy was named president of MGM Movement Image Group.

Variety reported completely on April 24 that MGM had enacted a spherical of companywide layoffs that eradicated round 50 folks, roughly 7% of MGM’s 750-person workforce.

Lange labored on “Me Earlier than You,” “Tomb Raider” starring Alicia Vikander and the upcoming James Bond film, “No Time to Die.” Rosenberg oversaw manufacturing on Ryan Coogler’s “Creed,” “Creed 2,” and the remake of “The Magnificent Seven,” and labored on the 2 most up-to-date James Bond motion pictures, “Skyfall” and “Spectre.”

Upcoming MGM releases embody “Candyman”; “Samaritan,” starring Sylvester Stallone; “Respect,” with Jennifer Hudson; and “Canine,” co-directed by Channing Tatum (who may also star) and Reid Carolin.