Cast and Crew to ‘Implement Adjustments’ in Amazon Series ‘Tandav’

The continuing controversy over Amazon Prime Video India’s political drama “Tandav” has taken a brand new twist, with a choice being taken to change a few of the content material.

“Now we have utmost respect for the feelings of the individuals of our nation. We didn’t intend to damage or offend the feelings of any particular person, caste, group, race, faith, or spiritual beliefs or insult or outrage any establishment, political social gathering or particular person, residing or lifeless,” mentioned an official assertion from the forged and crew of “Tandav,” launched through sequence creator Ali Abbas Zafar’s Twitter account.

“The forged and crew of ‘Tandav’ have made the choice to implement modifications to the net sequence to handle the issues raised in the direction of the identical. We thank the Ministry of Info and Broadcasting for steering and help in the matter. We as soon as once more apologize if the sequence has unintentionally damage anyone’s sentiments.”

The sequence, which premiered Jan. 15, shortly ran afoul of Hindu nationalist politicians who objected to a scene depicting the Hindu God Shiva in a play, with the deity being performed by Muslim actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. Whereas it’s not but clear what the modifications are going to be, it’s nearly actually going to be this scene, which options in episode 1, that can be amended. A number of the complaints filed with the police concerning the play particularly point out the scene the place Ayyub’s character, named Shiva Shekhar in the sequence, seems to utter the F-word in the course of the play, however it’s drowned by crowd noise.

The forged and crew apologized on Monday.

The complaints are from politicians belonging to India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Get together (BJP). In the meantime, opposition politicians are accusing the BJP of making an attempt to divert consideration from burning problems with the day. “Tandav” depicts a farmers’ agitation. In actual life, farmers have congregated in their 1000’s in Delhi for months, protesting in opposition to a farm invoice that they are saying is unfavorable to them.

In the meantime sequence lead, Saif Ali Khan, his pregnant spouse Kareena Kapoor, who can also be a high actor, and their younger son, are underneath police safety.

The sequence additionally stars Dimple Kapadia (“Tenet”) and an ensemble forged of well-known actors.

Zafar is greatest recognized for his hit movies “Sultan,” “Tiger Zinda Hai” and “Bharat,” all starring Salman Khan.