Cast Celebrates Wedding on John Krasinski Show – Variety

Scrantonites, assemble!

John Krasinski introduced again greater than a dozen castmates from “The Workplace,” together with Steve Carell, Jenna Fischer, Mindy Kaling and Rainn Wilson, to throw a digital marriage ceremony for a Maryland couple on his weekly life-in-quarantine YouTube present, “Some Good Information.”

Susan and John, whose marriage proposal echoed Jim’s to Pam on “The Workplace,” have been stunned by Krasinski on a reside videoconference, who first introduced their mother and father and mates.

Krasinski, officiating the digital nuptials, then launched Jenna Fischer as Susan’s maid of honor and nation singer Zac Brown, who carried out a brand new yet-to-be-released tune, “The Man Who Loves You the Most,” for the couple.

After saying Susan and John man and spouse, Krasinski delivered the massive reveal: Nearly the complete solid of “The Workplace” popped up on the display screen and dance to Chris Brown’s “Endlessly” — a nod to the well-known scene within the present’s Season 6 episode of Jim and Pam’s Niagara Falls marriage ceremony (which was itself primarily based on a viral video). The marriage celebrants included Jenna Fischer, Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, Ed Helms, Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak, Angela Kinsey, Brian Baumgartner, Phyllis Smith, Kate Flannery, Creed Bratton, Oscar Nunez and Ellie Kemper.

Krasinski, who starred as Jim within the NBC primetime comedy hit, launched “Some Good Information” six weeks in the past to share uplifting tales throughout the COVID-19 disaster.

Within the March 29 premiere episode, he sat down with Steve Carell to memory concerning the 15th anniversary of “The Workplace.” Krasinski additionally teamed with AT&T for the telco’s shock announcement that it was giving three months of free wi-fi service to nurses, medical doctors and different well being care staff.

Sunday’s “SGN” episode additionally featured Emma Stone delivering a climate (“Appears fairly good,” she says) and kicked off with Emily Blunt, who’s Krasinski’s spouse, sitting within the anchor chair and delivering an impersonation of “The Workplace” star.

Watch the episode under or at this hyperlink: