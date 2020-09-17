Cast Of Jin Ki Joo And Lee Jang Woo’s New Drama “Selfmade Love Story” Talk About Drama’s Message, Living Up To Past Ratings Success, And More

On September 16, the solid of the upcoming weekend drama “Selfmade Love Story” (additionally often known as “Oh! Samkwang Villa”) held a web based press convention.

“Selfmade Love Story” is in regards to the numerous tales that happen contained in the Samkwang Villa. It’s a household drama centered across the villa’s proprietor, Lee Quickly Jung (Jeon In Hwa), who welcomes everybody to her desk. Lee Jang Woo stars as a detail-oriented architect named Woo Jae Hee, and Jin Ki Joo co-stars as Lee Bit Chae Woon, who has to shoulder the accountability of taking care of her household.

Producing director (PD) Hong Suk Goo, who beforehand directed the hit weekend drama “My Solely One,” mentioned, “This my second weekend drama and I wished to do even higher than the primary time, so I spent a whole lot of time on the casting, manufacturing, etcetera. I consider that good route is about bringing the script to life. I’m the primary viewer, so it’s my job to indicate the varied charms of the actors to the viewers. ‘Selfmade Love Story’ is 70 % laughs and 30 % tears. It’s a refreshing drama that may make you each snicker and cry.”

Jeon In Hwa, who’s returning to TV for the primary time in 4 years, mentioned, “I didn’t have a particular cause. I assumed from the very first that I wish to play the function of Quickly Jung. After assembly with the director and author, I took an interest within the function. I cherished to speak in regards to the drama with them. I felt like we have been feeling what the drama would turn into. I went to the script studying and I used to be fearful as a result of I hadn’t performed a cute character like this earlier than, however the director guided me and set me on the correct path.”

In line with Nielsen Korea, “My Solely One” had recorded a viewership score as excessive 49.eight % all through its run. Hong Suk Goo was the PD of that drama, and Lee Jang Woo was additionally a part of the solid. Lee Jang Woo mentioned, “I realized a lot from him from ‘My Solely One’ that I filmed with a blind belief in him this time. I’m lucky that I used to be in a position to do one other KBS weekend drama and I really feel like I’m maturing below the director’s steering.”

He added, “I believe that KBS weekend dramas are interesting as a result of the entire nation is watching them. The entire household can sit down and watch them collectively as a result of they are about the identical tales that occur in our nation each day.”

“Selfmade Love Story” premieres on September 19 at 7:55 p.m. KST and will likely be accessible on Viki.

