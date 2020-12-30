Cast Of “True Magnificence” Displays Terrific Teamwork On Drama Set

tvN’s “True Magnificence” shared some candy behind-the-scenes stills of the actors!

The romantic comedy is primarily based on a success webtoon. Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Younger) is a highschool scholar who makes use of make-up to cover her naked face and overcome her insecurities about her seems to be. Getting into into her life is Lee Su Ho (ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo), a preferred scholar along with his personal emotional wounds. Collectively, they discover ways to develop by means of life’s challenges by means of love.

Within the images launched on December 30, Moon Ga Younger and Cha Eun Woo monitor their performing collectively. They’re utterly centered on the display, they usually showcase nice chemistry with their dazzling visuals and character synchronization.

Different stills present the actors smiling brightly and having a superb time on set. Hwang In Yeob captivates along with his charming smile, and through break, Moon Ga Younger, Park Yoo Na, and Kang Min Ah huddle collectively in a comfortable blanket.

The drama additionally gave a glimpse of the actors who play Han Search engine optimization Jun’s (Hwang In Yeob’s character) buddies, together with Lee Il Joon and Lee Wo Je. The crew is dressed up as ladies, they usually make viewers snicker with their hilarious poses.

“True Magnificence” airs on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 p.m. KST.

Meet up with the drama under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)