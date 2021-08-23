Caste Census In India: Caste census is vital, CM Nitish mentioned – it is executed, now PM Modi must take the verdict

Caste Census In India: Raised In Bihar The call for for caste census has now reached Delhi. This topic has now reached PM Modi and with the purpose of revealing cohesion in this factor, at 11 am on Monday, an 11-member all-party delegation of various events of Bihar’s opposition, led by way of Leader Minister Nitish Kumar, Top Minister. Met Narendra Modi (PM Modi). Within the assembly with PM Modi, Bihar’s Chief of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav and BJP ministers in Bihar had been additionally concerned.Additionally Learn – Bihar CM Nitish Kumar: CM Nitish, who got here to satisfy PM Modi relating to caste census, Tejashwi-Manjhi also are in combination

Nitish Kumar mentioned – PM listened, now looking ahead to his choice Additionally Learn – Bihar: Tej Pratap mentioned – Tejashwi left the folk of Bihar and went to Delhi, were given a befitting answer

After the assembly with PM Modi, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar mentioned that the Top Minister listened to all of the contributors of the delegation at the caste census within the state. We suggested the PM to take an acceptable choice in this. We informed them how resolutions on caste census were handed two times within the state meeting. Additionally Learn – Bihar Information: Tej Pratap, who got here out of Rabri’s area, mentioned, ‘I used to be now not allowed to speak to my brother’

Nitish Kumar additional mentioned that the opinion of the folk of Bihar and the entire nation is similar in this factor. We informed them how the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has handed a solution relating to caste census two times in February 2018 and once more in February 2020. We’re grateful to the PM for taking note of us. Now he has to take a call in this.

Tejashwi mentioned – when timber and vegetation are counted then why don’t you castes

Chief of Opposition in Bihar Tejashwi Yadav mentioned that our delegation has met the PM as of late for the caste census now not best within the state (Bihar) however around the nation. We other folks of all events are in combination within the hobby of the country. When animals and vegetation are counted, why must people now not be there? If the federal government does now not have the knowledge of caste society, then how will the federal government make welfare schemes? We at the moment are looking ahead to the PM’s choice in this.