Caste Census Replace: Modi executive mentioned within the Preferrred Court docket – the caste census of backward categories is administratively tricky

The Middle has advised the Preferrred Court docket that the caste-based census of backward categories is "administratively tricky and bulky" and the exclusion of such knowledge from the purview of the census is a "wary coverage choice". The Centre's stand assumes importance as just lately a delegation of ten events from Bihar, headed via Leader Minister Nitish Kumar, met High Minister Narendra Modi and demanded a caste-based census.

In step with the affidavit filed within the Preferrred Court docket, the federal government has mentioned that there are lots of mistakes and inaccuracies within the Socio Financial and Caste Census (SECC), 2011. The affidavit used to be filed within the Preferrred Court docket in keeping with a petition from Maharashtra. The Maharashtra executive has filed a petition in search of the Middle and different involved government to make the SECC 2011 knowledge associated with Different Backward Categories (OBC) public, announcing it used to be no longer being made to be had to it in spite of repeated requests.

The affidavit, filed on behalf of the Secretary, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, mentioned that the Middle had issued a notification in January ultimate yr to come to a decision the main points of data to be accumulated for Census 2021 and it might come with knowledge associated with Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Together with many spaces have been incorporated however no different class of caste is discussed in it.

The federal government mentioned the SECC 2011 survey isn’t an ‘OBC survey’ as alleged, however used to be a complete procedure to determine the caste standing of all families within the nation. The subject used to be taken up on Thursday via Justice A. It got here up for listening to prior to a bench headed via M. Khanwilkar, which mounted October 26 as the following date of listening to.

