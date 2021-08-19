Caste founded Census factor: CM Nitish stated – were given time to satisfy PM Modi, thanks very a lot

Caste founded Census Factor, Bihar, CM Nitish Kumar, PM Modi, assembly time, : Amidst the warmth of the problem of caste-based census in Bihar, High Minister Narendra Modi has in any case given time to the Leader Minister of the state, Nitish Kumar. CM Nitish Kumar himself has shared this knowledge on his Twitter deal with. The High Minister has given the time to satisfy the delegation of Bihar to habits the caste-based census on August 23.Additionally Learn – Municipal Elections: Municipal elections could also be held in Bengal earlier than Durga Puja, time for BJP’s fireplace take a look at

Leader Minister Nitish Kumar tweeted and stated, "I had sought an appointment with the revered High Minister along side the delegation of Bihar to habits the caste-based census. Many due to the revered High Minister for giving time to satisfy on twenty third August.

Additionally Learn – Bihar Information: Giant determination – Executive workers gets 28% DA, executive will ship guide cash to scholars’ account quickly

On the similar time, Chief of Opposition within the Meeting and RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav stated, there was a continuing call for people in regards to the caste census. Time was once repeatedly being sought from the High Minister to speak in this, letters had been being written. We’ve got won knowledge that the time of eleven o’clock has been given by means of the High Minister on Monday, the twenty third, the delegation will meet.

Nitish Kumar wrote a letter to the PMO

Nitish’s birthday celebration JDU is an best friend of BJP on the Middle and within the state. He stated on 9 August that the letter written by means of him has been won by means of the High Minister’s Place of work at the 4th.

The solution has now not come but. He had stated, “We wish caste census to be carried out, it’s as much as the central executive. That is an previous call for people. we

We’ve got been conserving our issues on this regard prior to now as neatly.

A delegation of opposition events met Leader Minister Nitish Kumar on 30 July.

Allow us to let you know {that a} delegation of opposition events, led by means of Chief of Opposition in Bihar Meeting and Lalu’s more youthful son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, met Leader Minister Nitish Kumar on 30 July and urged that both a delegation of the Meeting, during which he was once accompanied by means of all events, The participants shall be concerned, take time from the High Minister below the management of the Leader Minister and position this call for earlier than him and if the central executive does now not achieve this, then the state executive must do a census of the entire castes like Karnataka did a while in the past.