Casteist statement on Indian hockey megastar Vandana Kataria’s circle of relatives, one accused arrested

The Indian ladies's hockey crew, after shedding to Argentina within the semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympics, used to be arrested on Thursday by means of the police in Haridwar for allegedly abusing and making casteist remarks with the circle of relatives of Indian ladies's hockey crew member Vandana Katariya. One particular person used to be arrested in Roshnabad house of ​​the district.

Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Senthil Avaudai Krishnaraj S. Advised that performing at the grievance of Vandana's brother Chandrashekhar Kataria, the police have arrested one particular person whilst registering an FIR towards different unknown accused together with 3 named within the case. A case has been registered towards the accused beneath segment 504 of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes Act.

The primary accused Vijay Buddy (25) used to be arrested close to Roshanabad Stadium Gate within the morning at the foundation of the guidelines of the informer, whilst the opposite two named accused Ankur Buddy and Sumit Chauhan are being arrested. The police officer stated that the topic is being investigated and additional motion will probably be taken in keeping with that.

In his grievance, Chandrashekhar Kataria stated that when the crew misplaced to Argentina, some individuals allegedly got here out of his Roshnabad place of dwelling on Wednesday night time and spark off fireworks. When the circle of relatives got here out after listening to the sound of firecrackers, they abused and used casteist phrases, allegedly announcing that the crew misplaced as a result of there are too many Dalit gamers enjoying in it.

