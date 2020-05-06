Casting Veterans Deborah Aquila, Tricia Wood Hired at Paramount – Variety

In right now’s movie information roundup, casting executives Deborah Aquila and Tricia Wood land at Paramount, sci-fi thriller “Volition” finds a house and Everlast Photos launches in Los Angeles.

CASTING EXECUTIVES

Veteran casting executives Deborah Aquila and Tricia Wood have been employed as govt VPs of casting for Paramount Photos and Paramount Tv Studios.

The duo will act as one cohesive group, however Aquila will run level on TV, reporting to Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount Tv Studios; Wood will run level for the movie facet, reporting to Wyck Godfrey, president of Paramount’s Movement Image Group. Geraldine Leder, Paramount’s senior VP of sasting will report back to Aquila, whereas VP of Casting Monika Mikkelsen has transitioned to a brand new function because the casting govt for Paramount Animation.

Wood and Aquila beforehand headed Aquila Wood Casting on behalf of Lionsgate. Aquila’s most up-to-date movies embody Paramount’s “The Tomorrow Warfare,” “LaLa Land,” and “Surprise. She beforehand labored at Paramount and was senior VP of options sasting from 1993-1999.

Wood started her profession in 1993 as an intern at Paramount within the options casting division below the tutelage of Aquila.

Collectively, Aquila and Woodhave shared casting credit on greater than 150 function movies and tv pilots.

ACQUISTITON

Large Photos has acquired the U.S. rights to the sci-fi/thriller “Volition,” which might be launched in theaters, on Apple TV, Prime Video and different digital platforms on July 10, Variety has realized completely.

“Volition” is the function directorial debut for Tony Dean Smith, who co-wrote the script along with his brother and producing associate Ryan W. Smith. The movie stars Adrian Glynn McMorran, Magda Apanowicz, John Cassini, Frank Cassini, Aleks Paunovic, and Invoice Marchant. It was produced in affiliation with Paly Productions and Smith Brothers Movie Firm.

The story facilities on a person bothered with clairvoyance making an attempt to vary his destiny when a sequence of occasions results in a imaginative and prescient of his personal imminent homicide. It was awarded as greatest function at the Philip Ok. Dick Movie Pageant.

The deal was negotiated by Courtney Cox from Large Photos, and Smith Brothers Movie Firm and Paly Productions on behalf of the filmmakers.

COMPANY LAUNCH

Michael Spanos II and Adonis Tountas have launched Everlast Photos as a Los Angeles based mostly movie firm with a variety of movies in improvement from household comedy to psychological thrillers.

Tountas has been creating Everlast’s slate for the previous yr. He’s producing the upcoming movie “Swimming pools” with Sam Hayes directing.

Spanos is an eight-year company veteran of the Nationwide Soccer League. HIs household owns the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers, and he joined the Chargers’ entrance workplace in 2016.

John Hilary Shepherd and Bobby Hoppey are additionally on the board of advisers of Everlast. Shepherd was a co-executive producer on “1917” and has labored at New Republic Photos and Cross Creek Photos. He additionally acquired a WGA Award nomination for “Nurse Jackie.”

Hoppey has labored at Valparaiso Photos and Echo Lake Leisure the place he ran improvement. Latest credit embody “Straight Up” and “Pig.”