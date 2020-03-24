Castlevania: 6 Other Video Games Netflix Should Make Into TV Shows

What makes Castlevania so nice is that it’s profane, it’s bloody, and it’s so, so well-written, which is sensible because it’s scribed by the famed comedian ebook author, Warren Ellis. Despite the fact that I’ve at all times beloved the Castlevania online game collection, I by no means knew how a lot I’d love the Castlevania TV present as effectively. Which bought me pondering—what different video video games would make for nice Netflix TV? Now, I wouldn’t say one thing like Tremendous Mario Bros. or Sonic the Hedgehog since they would not match the entire adult-vibe that Castlevania has going for it. So these subsequent few titles could be grownup animated exhibits, very like Castlevania. Sport on! Or relatively, TV on!