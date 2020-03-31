Castlevania has been renewed for season 4 by Netflix

Bless your useless little hearts, Netflix’s Castlevania has simply been renewed for a fourth season following the discharge of season three on 20th March.

The information was introduced on Twitter and was accompanied by a brief video which you’ll be able to watch under.

#Castlevania has been renewed for Season 4!! https://t.co/hehAvdKXpY — See What’s Subsequent (@seewhatsnext) March 27, 2020

Based mostly on the massively widespread Japanese video video games of the identical title, it’s no shock the horror sequence has been such a success.

The fourth sequence absolutely spells extra betrayal, demon-fighting and gore for Trevor, Sypha, Alucard and co. The third season did loads of set-up for the subsequent run, from Isaac’s type of redemption arc to the vampire empresses’ sadistic ploy to get Hector beneath their thumb.

A launch date for season 4 has but to be confirmed, but it surely may very well be some time but earlier than the subsequent instalment lands on Netflix, as there was a 17-month hole between the discharge of seasons two and three.

