Castlevania: Nocturne is the new Netflix series based on the Konami saga: teaser trailer and details

Netflix had more than one surprise prepared for video game fans for its event Netflix Geeked Week: Dragon Age Absolution will adapt the fantastic BioWare universe through a new 6-episode animated series that will feature the collaboration of the veteran video game studio. With a release date of December, it will be a great way to enjoy Dragon Age while we wait for the fourth installment, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf.

But fans of vampire slayers are sure to have jumped out of their seats when they saw that blue suit and that whip: The imposing Richter Belmont will star in the new Netflix series Based on the classic Konami franchise. Castlevania: Nocturne It has been presented accompanied by a first teaser trailer.

We already knew about the existence of this spin-off since last year, but Netflix has confirmed that the animated series is officially in production. Richter is one of the most iconic characters in the franchise, the descendant of the Belmont family made famous by Castlevania: Symphony of the Night and Castlevania: Rondo of Blood. Although the vampire slayer will be the protagonist, we will also meet Mary Renard in his episodes.

The production will be carried out by Project 51 Productions y Powerhouse Animation, with Kevin Kolde and Clive Bradley leading the way. netflix still has not confirmed any estimated release date. As for animation adaptations, Netflix yesterday presented the first trailer for Cyberpunk Edgerunners, the anime that will adapt the franchise by the successful Studio Trigger.

