“Casual day at the gym”: entered the elevator and took the best selfie of his life

Messi looks sideways and Mbappé is surprised by the decision to take a photo (@marta_silchenko_golf)

The day of Marta Silchenko it seemed to be routine during his stay in Paris. The Russian golfer made the decision to go to the gym for a while at the hotel where she was staying, but he never imagined who he would meet when taking the elevator: the entire PSG squad. The 17-year-old athlete was at the bottom of the elevator and decided to take five photos that went viral on social networks in a matter of minutes prior to the confrontation between the team from the capital of France and the Olympic Marseille.

“Casual day at the gym today. I crossed paths with the best footballers in the world in the elevator”, he wrote on his Instagram account as a caption for the images. In them you can see a surprised face on the part of Kylian Mbappéa Lionel Messi looking sideways with the thermos under his arm and mate in hand, Neymar covering his face to avoid being photographed, Sergio Ramos with his back turned but watching cautiously, marquinhos, the only one who smiled from one of the corners.

They also appear in the screenshots. Juan Bernat, Nuno Mendes, Presnel Kimpembe y Achraf Hakimi. The Paris Saint Germain soccer players were moments away from leaving the concentration and getting on the bus that would leave them at the door of the Parc des Princes. Silchenko brought luck to the players, who defeated Olympique de Marseille 2-1 by Jorge Sampaoli with goals from Mbappé and Neymar, two that appear in the images, and took an important step towards a new title in the Ligue 1.

The posting of the Russian golfer and the happiness of crossing paths with the PSG soccer players

Marta is staying in one of the main hotels in the city of Paris to participate in the different junior category tournaments that are held in the golf clubs. The Russian comes from a short tour of Spain, where she could not get past 71st place, and now she has traveled to France to prepare for the events that will begin in the coming days. Her post collected more than 16,000 likes in seven hours, which speaks to the impact of her finding.

With this victory, PSG reached 74 points and took 15 points from Marseille with six dates remaining. If in the next round the Parisian team wins their visit to Angers (14th in the table) they will secure first place beyond any result of Olympique, who will host Nantes (10th). Parisians too They have the chance to become champions in case they succeed and the cast of Sampaoli does not.. The matches of both teams will be at the same time (4:00 p.m. in Argentina).

