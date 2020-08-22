Casualty airs final episode before a break, but when will it return?

Whereas most different constantly operating UK reveals have resumed manufacturing in current weeks, together with Holby Metropolis, Casualty has not filmed any new scenes since lockdown started again in March.

Inevitably, regardless of taking a break for a few weeks earlier within the 12 months, we have been going to expire of episodes before too lengthy and tonight is our final go to to the wards for a whereas.

But how lengthy ought to we anticipate the present to stay off the air for?

A number of storylines have been ramping up recently, together with the key surrounding Fenisha Khatri (Olivia D’Lima) and her hidden being pregnant, with Jan Jenning not too long ago discovering that she remains to be pregnant – one thing the infant’s father, Ethan (George Rainsford) is unaware of. Search for this and plenty of extra tales to be left hanging after tonight’s episode concludes.

As for when we will anticipate Casualty again, our greatest guess could be to not anticipate any new episodes till early 2021. Given the turnaround wanted to movie and full post-production of episodes, and the truth that filming is just not set to renew till subsequent month, a New 12 months comeback appears the most definitely option- though we might not be shocked in the event that they fought to get a Christmas episode able to go.

When sister present, Holby Metropolis, returns, it will sort out the coronavirus head-on inside its opening episode. Kate Oates, Head of Persevering with Drama at BBC Studios, not too long ago gave us a trace of what to anticipate: “Now we have some gripping tales to inform as we discover how the lives of our characters have been irrevocably modified because the begin of the pandemic, and the way our heroes battle towards the chances, come what could.

It isn’t but identified if Casualty will additionally incorporate COVID into their storylines and that will rely on when the BBC anticipate it to return. It could be unusual although for one of many reveals to not no less than point out it given they each share the identical hospital.

