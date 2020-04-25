Casualty: Duffy’s funeral leaves Charlie devastated as Connie finds a new friend

Following on from Duffy’s heartbreaking dying, right here’s every thing approaching Casualty on Saturday, eighth February 2020.

Duffy’s dying continues to trigger devastation

Poor Charlie (Derek Thompson) is slowly recovering from the lack of his beloved spouse, Duffy (Cathy Shipton). It got here as a enormous shock to him contemplating for all intents and functions, she was secure and sound at residence. However as all of us bear in mind, she sadly died on her method to the hospital to finish a shift she thought she wanted to work. Naturally, issues begin to take its toll on Charlie as he involves time period with life alone and away from his soulmate. As is the case in Casualty, he has the Emergency Division rallying behind him as they themselves deal with the passing of their pricey friend. Will Charlie pull via?

Connie will get assist from an sudden colleague

In the meantime, Connie (Amanda Mealing) can be deeply affected by Duffy’s dying contemplating she was the final one to talk to the dying nurse. After they parted, Connie was left with haunting phrases telling her to make amends with Charlie and take care of him. As Duffy’s funeral grows ever nearer, will she have the ability to discover some form of solace in her actions? She is so overwhelmed by her personal feelings and it doesn’t go unnoticed by Archie (Genesis Lynea). The pair actually don’t hit it off, contemplating their tumultuous historical past, however this might be the breakthrough they want. Will Duffy’s dying permit them to kind a friendship?

Rash will get caught in a tough scenario

Elsewhere in Holby, Rash (Neet Mohan) finds himself in the course of a severe and tough case when two pals are introduced into the Emergency Division. With excessive stakes and a devastating twist, will he have the ability to put aside his grief for Duffy and resolve the tough thriller?

