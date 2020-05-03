Casualty pulls “inappropriate” new episode – but fans still want to see it

An episode of long-running medical drama Casualty has been pulled by the airwaves, with the BBC deeming it “inappropriate” to present the story due to its obvious parallels with the real-life coronavirus pandemic.

Shortly earlier than the episode was due to start on Saturday 2nd Might, an announcement on-air revealed to viewers that it wouldn’t be proven, with the drama as a substitute leaping forward to the next episode (with quantity 34 changing into quantity 33).

To keep away from any gaps, the BBC broadcast a brief recap of the episode’s scenes with related dramatic info, with the quick glimpses – which included a number of photographs of characters in full-body protecting “hazmat” fits – hinting at a virus storyline that will have uncomfortably mirrored present occasions.

“The episode we have been due to watch tonight, filmed earlier than the unfold of COVID-19, was thought-about inappropriate to present for the time being,” a voice-over mentioned.

That lacking episode of #Casualty appears to be like nice. Bonkers resolution not to present it. I perceive the reasoning but I disagree with it. — Tobias Oliver Forrest (@TobiasOGForrest) Might 2, 2020

“But by no means concern, all the things we want to know from that episode is in a catch up proper firstly of the programme.”

Are you able to at the very least put the skipped episode on iplayer so we will make our personal minds up? #casualty?! — Becky xray (@becksgwynne) Might 2, 2020

Nonetheless, some viewers have been still sad with the scenario, with many taking to social media to protest that they hadn’t been given the selection over whether or not to watch the episode themselves.

Cannot they simply put it on iplayer then? Provides folks a selection on whether or not they want to watch or not! #casualty — Toria???? (@sugdendinglex) Might 2, 2020

Many have been notably irritated by having key plotlines relegated to the catch-up montage, and referred to as on the BBC to allow them to watch the episode anyway.

.@BBCCasualty @BBCOne Please put the lacking episode, which is so integral to this sequence largest storylines, on @bbciplayer. Its not solely unfair to fans that we don’t get the selection whether or not to watch, but it’s unfair to the solid and crew who put a lot work in to it. #Casualty — Jack Nolan Fans (@JackNolanFans) Might 2, 2020

At present, solely final evening’s episode is out there to watch on iPlayer, and it’s unclear whether or not the BBC will relent at any level sooner or later (probably for a full sequence launch?) or whether or not fans will simply have to make do with the episodes they’ve been given from hereon out.

