Casualty pulls “inappropriate” new episode – but fans still want to see it

May 3, 2020
An episode of long-running medical drama Casualty has been pulled by the airwaves, with the BBC deeming it “inappropriate” to present the story due to its obvious parallels with the real-life coronavirus pandemic.

Shortly earlier than the episode was due to start on Saturday 2nd Might, an announcement on-air revealed to viewers that it wouldn’t be proven, with the drama as a substitute leaping forward to the next episode (with quantity 34 changing into quantity 33).

To keep away from any gaps, the BBC broadcast a brief recap of the episode’s scenes with related dramatic info, with the quick glimpses – which included a number of photographs of characters in full-body protecting “hazmat” fits – hinting at a virus storyline that will have uncomfortably mirrored present occasions.

“The episode we have been due to watch tonight, filmed earlier than the unfold of COVID-19, was thought-about inappropriate to present for the time being,” a voice-over mentioned.

“But by no means concern, all the things we want to know from that episode is in a catch up proper firstly of the programme.”

Nonetheless, some viewers have been still sad with the scenario, with many taking to social media to protest that they hadn’t been given the selection over whether or not to watch the episode themselves.

Many have been notably irritated by having key plotlines relegated to the catch-up montage, and referred to as on the BBC to allow them to watch the episode anyway.

At present, solely final evening’s episode is out there to watch on iPlayer, and it’s unclear whether or not the BBC will relent at any level sooner or later (probably for a full sequence launch?) or whether or not fans will simply have to make do with the episodes they’ve been given from hereon out.

RadioTimes.com has contacted the BBC for remark.

Casualty airs on BBC One on Saturdays

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

