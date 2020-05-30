Casualty’s Charlie Fairhead risks life to save Connie – will he die?

As if issues had not been dangerous sufficient for Charlie Fairhead (Derek Thompson) in Casualty, the down on his luck Holby unique finds himself, and Connie Beauchamp (Amanda Mealing), concerned in a terrifying hostage scenario in Saturday’s episode.

The drama unfolds when Charlie returns to the ED to hand again his uniform following his determination to stop and subsequent alcohol drawback. Earlier than he could make it inside although, a person named Mick stops him.

Not realizing that Mick has a gun, Charlie encourages him to enter the hospital when Mick says that he is determined to see his son.

Once they get inside, it doesn’t take lengthy for Charlie to discover himself in a confrontation with Connie, nonetheless bitter at her over what occurred with Duffy. It’s at this second that Mick pulls his gun and begins rounding up hostages- satisfied he has a like-minded man by his aspect in Charlie.

The phobia of the scenario sparks some life into Charlie, and he hopes to give you the option to save his former colleagues if he can maintain Mick onside. That quickly goes south when Mick finds Charlie’s ID badge and rapidly activates him.

To Charlie’s credit score, this does nothing to cease him making an attempt to get others out of hurt’s approach and he nobly gives himself up as a lone hostage. Mick agrees and everybody else is launched, leaving the 2 males alone.

An unstable Mick quickly breaks down, telling Charlie he has no hope left and while Charlie tries to speak him down, will he give you the option to diffuse the scenario sufficient to get out safely? And if he does, will this act of bravery be the catalyst for him regaining management of his life and returning to work?

In associated information, sister present Holby Metropolis returns to the display screen after a break due to the manufacturing shutdown this coming Tuesday, June 2nd, and the tragic demise of Zav is certain to be on the forefront of everyone minds.

Go to our devoted Casualty web page for all the most recent information, interviews and spoilers. If you happen to’re in search of extra to watch try our TV information.