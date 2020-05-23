Casualty’s Fenisha breaks the rules and puts her life in danger

Excessive drama to return as Casualty returns to BBC One tomorrow as Fenisha Khatri (Olivia D’Lima) puts her life on the line and goes towards orders at the scene of an accident. Will she find yourself regretting her resolution?

Fenisha has already been central to her fair proportion of the drama of late, hiding the reality she didn’t undergo with terminating her being pregnant however protecting the secret from the child’s father, Ethan Hardy (George Rainsford).

This week sees the motion unfold at a wrestling competitors the place issues shortly start to go incorrect.

Having taken on further shifts because of monetary worries introduced on by the secret being pregnant, she arrives at the scene and immediately sees how dire issues are. She is warned by Jan Jenning (Di Botcher) to attend for the fireplace brigade to reach earlier than going to assist. Fenisha doesn’t hearken to this recommendation, nevertheless, as an alternative selecting to hurry in and assist when she spots an injured particular person in want.

Issues go south shortly although as particles caves in and rain down on her, trapping the pair of them and hurting her ankle in the course of. While she does get out of the scenario comparatively unscathed health-wise, her skilled life takes a little bit of a knock as she is hauled over the coles for not following protocol and endangering herself in the course of.

Jan, who provides her the telling off, doesn’t maintain again at letting her understand how she feels and her frustrations with Fenisha solely develop when she refuses to take painkillers to assist with her damage. Seeing no different alternative, Jan points her with an official warning- which Fenisha doesn’t reply too effectively.

For Jan, she desires to make it possible for she doesn’t have to observe as one other paramedic ruins their profession, however will Fenisha heed the warning and type herself out, or is she going to finish up risking the whole lot?

