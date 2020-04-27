Cat Deeley teases SM:TV Live return with Ant and Dec

Cat Deeley has hinted that youngsters’s leisure present SM:TV Live may make a comeback within the close to future.

Deeley co-hosted the sequence with celebrity presenting duo Ant and Dec from 1998 to 2001, which included comedy sketches and challenges.

Earlier this 12 months, that they had prompt the present may make a particular return in celebration of their 30th anniversary working collectively, an thought which appears to be choosing up steam.

When requested whether or not nostalgic followers can count on a revival, Deeley informed the Each day Star: “Fairly presumably…”

She left SM:TV Live in 2002 and the sequence noticed a number of different hosts within the years that adopted, together with Steps singer Ian ‘H’ Watkins, Massive Brother winner Brian Dowling and Catchphrase presenter Stephen Mulhern.

“It was a lot enjoyable,” Deeley recalled. “Phillip Schofield as soon as mentioned to us: ‘You have to bear in mind how a lot enjoyable it’s when you’re doing it.’ You by no means really feel it on the time, as a result of it’s reside, and you are feeling a little bit of the strain of it however trying again on it, I believe it’s probably the most enjoyable we’ve ever had.”

One other milestone for Ant and Dec is due on the finish of the 12 months, with the 20th season of their hit actuality competitors I’m A Movie star Get Me Out of Right here.

Beforehand, Dec informed RadioTimes.com a couple of potential SM:TV revival on the NTAs: “Watch this house! We would do one thing a little bit bit later within the 12 months however we’ll let once we’ve obtained extra agency plans.”

For those who’re searching for extra to look at try our TV Information.