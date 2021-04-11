Catalan MipTV Showcase Sets ‘Mironins,’ ‘Agus and Monsters’

“Agus and Monsters,” “Mironins” and “The Triplets” characteristic amongst 5 tasks to be highlighted by promotion board Catalan Movies at a Accomplice Content material Showcase on April 12 specializing in animation, a burgeoning TV asset in Catalonia. Extra particulars:

“Mironins” (Cornelius Movies, Strolling the Canine BVBA, Wuji Home, Peekaboo Animation)

A transmedia venture made up of seven-minute episodes aimed toward youngsters immersing themselves within the inventive universe of Catalan surrealist grasp Joan Miró. The present is co-directed by Mikel Mas (“The Fig Tree”) and Celia Rico, a live-action director (“Journey Round a Mom’s Room”) chosen by Selection as a expertise to trace.

“Agus and Monsters” (Movement Footage)

Produced and bought by Movement Footage (“Pumpking Reviews” ), “Agus” is a fantasy-adventure comedy sequence specializing in a child whose bed room is stuffed with monsters, though the child makes his mother and father consider they’re simply cuddly toys.

“The Triplets” (Brutal Media)

A reboot of a Catalan international hit whose prior seasons have been bought to 160 territories. Triplets Anna, Teresa and Helena current famend tales and introduce the viewers to and to satisfy historic celebrities. The new 52 half present is written by Jordi Gasull, one of many producers behind Enrique Gato’s “Tad Jones” saga. Artwork course shall be overseen by Roser Capdevila, who created the sequence alongside Marta Capdevila and Helena Batet.

“Els meus petits herois” (Peekaboo Animation)

Produced by Iván Agenjo and Javier Galán (“I Elvis Riboldi”), the present unveils much less identified and private chapters within the childhood of historic figures akin to Michelangelo, Mozart and Coco Chanel. “Not all heroes put on capes” could possibly be the inspirational motto of this sequence ,primarily based on a well-liked ebook sequence.

“Croco Doc” (Nuts Concepts, RTVE, Buenpaso Movies)

A Catalonia-Valencia co-production directed by Paola Tejera, the pre-school edutainment venture, now in improvement, focuses on instructing youngsters about illnesses with the intention of decreasing their concern of medical points. The story is about in a small village inhabited by animals whose physician is a pleasant crocodile.

Finishing the showcase, Teidees Audiovisuals will current the primary episode of preschool-targeted “Jasmine & Jambo,” 26 episode present on two music-loving mates who go on adventures collectively in Soundland. Frances Dandeloo handles worldwide distribution

Catalonia’s animation manufacturing firms noticed whole annual revenues of yearly turnover of €25.3 million ($30.1 million) in 2019. Latest successes absorb “Pumpking Reviews,” lead produced by Movement Footage in co-production with Italy’s Pattern and Malaysia’s Younger Bounce Animation, “The Pungent Canine,” (France’s Dandeloo, Folivari, Belgique’s Panique!, and Catalan Pikkukala), and “I, Elvis Riboldi,” bought to 130 nations.

Iván Agenjo, president of Catalan animation foyer Proanimats , informed Selection that the group now boasts 20 manufacturing firms in its rank and file, the best quantity thus far. “

“And it’s rising,” he enthused, including: “Though we don’t have firms as massive as different companies studios in Madrid and the Canary islands, we do have small to medium-sized ones which might be extra centered on growing their very own IP’s.”

Kicking off on Friday with a packed day of actions and MipDrama, the 2021 MipTV formally runs April 12-16.