Catalonia approves a new decree designed so that Uber and Cabify cannot continue in Barcelona: these are all the details

The VTC in Spain little by little they are discovering the legal framework in which they are going to be able to move. After the approval of 9,000 new licenses in the Community of Madrid, now it is the turn of the Government of Catalonia with a new regulation that is not so favorable for the operation of VTCs.

A few days ago we echoed that Bolt landed in Barcelona with a really tricky scenario which has now been completely fulfilled. The new legislation commits that Cabify or Uber can continue operatingwhile Bolt was able to cover his back by maintaining his taxi service.

Catalonia complicates the activity of the VTC

We all remember how in 2018 numerous demonstrations crossed the country against the VTC services in favor of the taxi sector. This was resolved in Catalonia with a law that made it necessary to reserve a VTC 15 minutes in advance, although was thrown out in court. Finally, the Government of Spain had to launch the famous Ábalos Decree so that the Communities would have the legal tools to be able to legislate on this service.





Now we have been able to learn about Decree-Law 1/7/2022 that the Government of Catalonia has approved and that will come into force on October 1. From this moment (and if it is approved by Parliament), it will become something of real luxury. This means that you should use cars measuring more than 4.90 meters in length and they must also have ECO or Zero emissions accreditation.

These are requirements that make many companies like Cabify or Uber have received a hint to leave Catalonia. It is a really high investment to have a luxury fleet that meets these two conditions, since, for example, Cabify only has 1% of its cars that meet these two characteristics.

Among these requirements, the need to carry out a reservation 15 minutes in advance. And if this is not complied with, the regulations include a fine of up to 6,000 euros to prevent collections from being carried out at street level.

In short, we are facing a regulation that is going to cause many people to end up without work as of October 1 as a result of it will hardly give time to renew the fleetseeing the great investment that has to be made.