Catastrophe in Pakistan: floods caused more than 1,000 deaths since June

A girl stands next to her tent, where she is sheltering after the floods in Charsadda, Pakistan (REUTERS / Fayaz Aziz)

The Pakistani authorities confirmed this Saturday the worst forecasts and raised above a thousand the deaths in the floods that have been plaguing the country for weeks due to torrential rainsespecially catastrophic in the province of Sindh, in the south of the national territory.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has verified 1,033 dead and 1,527 injured since June 14. Of them, 119 people have died (76 in Sindh) and 71 have been injured in the last few hours.

Material damage amounts to about 3,000 million euros. Almost 950,000 homes have been partially or totally destroyed, more than 720,000 head of cattle have died, almost 3,500 kilometers of roads have been damaged and almost 150 bridges have collapsed.

A flood victim covers himself with waterproof plastic to avoid getting wet in the rain (REUTERS/Amer Hussain)

Images of several affected localities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa show houses completely flattened and roads flooded, while hundreds of people await their turn to receive food from the Pakistani Army. The Pakistani authorities have mobilized the security forces in the rescue work.

The floods have affected 110 municipalities in the country, 72 of which have been declared a dire zone. Those directly affected by the rains amount to 5.7 million, but counting the entire general situation, some 33 million people have been threatened by the floods.

The most serious situation concerns the 498,000 people who have now been moved to relief camps, among them a total of 51,000 rescued, approximately, according to the balance collected by the Geo TV network.

Women and children in their tents after being sheltered in a motorhome due to flooding in Charsadda, Pakistan (REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz)

According to the NDMA, Pakistan received 166.8mm of rain in August, compared to the average of 48mm, an increase of 241 percent. Consequently, the abnormal increase in rainfall generated flash floods throughout the country, particularly in the southern part of Pakistan and specifically in Sindh, where more than twenty municipalities have been submerged.

The Minister of Climate Change, Sherry Rehman, has confirmed in the last hours the opening of a “war room” led by the prime minister, Shabhaz Sharif, to deal with these “monstrous rains”.

“Pakistan is going through its eighth monsoon cycle; normally the country has only three or four cycles of monsoon rain. This is unprecedented and the data we are considering suggests that we could go through another ninth cycle next month,” he declared.

Pakistan is among the 10 countries most affected by climate change in the world. This South Asian nation also witnessed an intense heat wave earlier this year that caused numerous deaths and property losses for thousands of people.

Flood victims live in tents in Jamshoro, Pakistan (REUTERS/Yasir Rajput)

Volunteers prepare food packages for those affected by the floods (REUTERS / Fayaz Aziz)

With information from EuropaPress and EFE

Keep reading:

The devastating floods in Pakistan affected 2 million people and left 777 dead in just two months

The treaty to protect marine biodiversity failed at the UN

Pakistan marks 75 years away from dream nation for Muslims