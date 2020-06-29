Catchphrase to become first ITV entertainment show to resume filming

Catchphrase will become ITV’s first entertainment show to resume filming, with 10 new episodes of the sport show set to be recorded subsequent week.

Stephen Mulhern will return to entrance the show, with numerous security protocols put in place as per business tips together with on-line well being declaration types and bodily modifications to the set, galleries and make-up rooms.

Different new measures that will probably be carried out embody the creation of working ‘bubble’ teams, staggered begin occasions and modifications to the catering service whereas crew will preserve secure social distancing and contributors and crew may have their temperatures checked every day.

In the meantime cleansing and sanitisation of studios and filming areas will occur every day and gear will probably be assigned to particular person crew members.

The episodes, for which there will probably be no dwell studio viewers, will probably be broadcast within the autumn on STV and ITV.

Mulhern stated: “We had been at all times due to begin filming now so it’s nice that we’re able that we will accomplish that.

“It feels so good to be again within the studio and it’s taken an enormous quantity of labor from the crew and all at STV Productions who make the show and ITV who broadcast it to get us again up and operating safely. We are able to’t wait to begin.”

ITV’s head of entertainment commissioning Katie Rawcliffe added: “All of the groups have labored extremely onerous to get us again filming and the manufacturing crew have protocols in place in step with Authorities tips to make it possible for we’re doing this in as secure a means as potential for the crew, contributors and everybody concerned.

“We are able to’t wait to get going and Stephen is the proper host to kick off entertainment publish lockdown.”

