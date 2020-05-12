Cate Blanchett Eyes James Gray Movie, Eyes Adam McKay Feature – Variety

Whilst Hollywood continues to attend on when productions will get again up and operating, Cate Blanchett is constructing on her busy movie slate, because the A-lister is signing on to a different two film tasks with high-profile administrators. She is about to affix in James Gray’s subsequent image “Armageddon Instances” at RT Options, and is connected to affix the ensemble forged of Adam McKay’s new Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up” starring Jennifer Lawrence.

These developments comply with current information that Blanchett might be starring in Lionsgate’s adaptation of the favored online game “Borderlands,” which reteams her with director Eli Roth. It’s at the moment unknown when any of those movies are anticipated to enter manufacturing given the lockdown orders attributable to COVID-19 pandemic.

“Armageddon Time” might be written and directed by Gray along with his “Advert Astra” companions RT Options producing. The story attracts on Gray’s personal experiences as a pupil on the Kew-Forest Faculty in Queens. Fred Trump served on the board of the non-public college and Donald Trump was an alumnus. The college’s principal might be a central character.

Variety first reported this is able to be Gray’s subsequent movie on the 2019 Cannes Movie Pageant.

McKay’s new movie was introduced in February and has Lawrence connected to star within the ensemble, which follows two low-level astronomers who embark on media tour to warn mankind of an approaching asteroid that may destroy planet Earth. McKay is writing and directing the film, which marks his first movie for a streaming platform. the primary of movies to be characteristic on the streaming platform.

For Blanchett, the movies are simply half of what’s already including as much as a really busy yr. Earlier this yr, the actress completed capturing her function for Guillermo del Toro’s thriller “Nightmare Alley” with Bradley Cooper, earlier than manufacturing was stalled as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

Blanchette can at the moment be seen on FX on Hulu’s collection “Mrs. America,” the place she is incomes rave evaluations for her portrayal of Phyllis Schlafly and is predicted to be within the combine on this upcoming Emmy season.

