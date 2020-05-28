Cate Blanchett to Star in Eli Roth’s ‘Borderlands’ – Variety

Cate Blanchett has formally closed a deal to star in director Eli Roth’s film adaptation of the online game “Borderlands” at Lionsgate.

Blanchett will painting Lilith, a legendary thief outfitted with magical abilities. Lionsgate introduced the deal on Thursday, a month after Variety first reported the attachment.

The mission reunites Blanchett with Roth, who collaborated on “The Home With a Clock in Its Partitions.”

Blanchett at present stars in “Mrs. America,” which she additionally govt produces, and can star in James Grey’s upcoming “Armageddon Time” and Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up.” She’s received Academy Awards for her performances in “The Aviator” and “Blue Jasmine,” and was nominated for “Elizabeth,” “Elizabeth: The Golden Age,” “Notes on a Scandal” and “I’m Not There.”

Roth mentioned, “I’m so fortunate to have the wonderful Cate Blanchett starring in ‘Borderlands.’ We had essentially the most unimaginable collaboration collectively on ‘The Home With a Clock in Its Partitions,’ and I consider there’s nothing she will be able to’t do. From drama to comedy and now motion, Cate makes each scene sing. Working together with her is actually a director’s dream come true, and I really feel so lucky that I get to do it once more on a fair greater scale. Everybody brings their A-game to work with Cate, and I do know collectively we’re going to create one other iconic character in her already storied profession.”

“Borderlands,” launched in 2009, is a role-playing first-person shooter recreation created and developed by Gearbox Software program and revealed by Take-Two Interactive Software program’s 2K label. The sport is ready on the planet of Pandora, which has been deserted by a mega-corporation prior to the sport occasions. The collection has bought greater than 57 million models worldwide. The latest installment, “Borderlands 3,” was launched final September.

“Borderlands” might be produced by Avi and Ari Arad, who produce via their Arad Productions banner, and Erik Feig, via Picturestart, who’ve shepherded the mission and overseen growth, together with the newest draft of the screenplay by Emmy-winning screenwriter Craig Mazin. The movie’s govt producers are Randy Pitchford, govt producer of the “Borderlands” online game franchise and founding father of Gearbox Leisure Firm, and Strauss Zelnick, chairman and CEO of Take-Two Interactive.

Blanchett is represented by CAA. Robert Melnik negotiated the deal on behalf of Lionsgate. James Myers and Aaron Edmonds are overseeing the mission for Lionsgate. Emmy Yu is overseeing the movie for Arad Productions. Lucy Kitada will oversee the film for Picturestart.