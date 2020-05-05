Cate Blanchett to Star in Lionsgate’s ‘Borderlands’ Adaptation – Variety

It’s sport on for Cate Blanchett. Sources inform Variety the Oscar-winning actress is in talks to star as Lilith in Lionsgate’s “Borderlands,” an adaptation of the favored online game. Lionsgate had no remark.

Eli Roth is directing with Avi and Ari Arad producing via Arad Prods together with Erik Feig, who can also be producing by way of his Picturestart banner. Craig Mazin, who received an Emmy for writing “Chernobyl,” has written the newest screenplay draft.

If a deal is accomplished, it’s one other main win for the studio in latest weeks following the information they’d workforce with Francis Lawrence on a prequel in the “Starvation Video games” franchise in addition to bringing on Eric Warren Singer to pen the following installment in the “Now You See Me” collection.

“Borderlands,” launched in 2009, is a role-playing first-person shooter sport created and developed by Gearbox Software program and printed by Take-Two Interactive Software program’s 2K label. The sport is about on the frontier of a sci-fi universe — the planet of Pandora — which has been deserted by a mega-corporation prior to the sport occasions. The collection has offered greater than 57 million items worldwide. The latest installment, “Borderlands 3,” was launched final September.

Lilith is without doubt one of the primary protagonists in the franchise, and one of many playable characters in the primary “Borderlands” sport. She is one in all solely six ladies in the galaxy that belong to the highly effective “siren” class, wielding unbelievable, superhuman powers.

The movie’s govt producers are Randy Pitchford, govt producer of the “Borderlands” online game franchise and founding father of Gearbox Software program, and Strauss Zelnick, chairman and CEO of Take-Two Interactive.

James Myers and Aaron Edmonds are overseeing the undertaking on behalf of Lionsgate. Emmy Yu is overseeing the movie for Arad Productions. Lucy Kitada will oversee the undertaking for Picturestart.

Blanchett can at present be seen in the acclaimed FX miniseries “Mrs. America,” which marks her first cable TV gig. She was additionally seen in “The place’d You Go Bernadette?,” which earned her a Golden Globe nomination. Most lately, Blanchett was filming the Guillermo del Toro thriller “Nightmare Alley” with Bradley Cooper till manufacturing was stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She is repped by CAA and RGM Artists.