Cate Blanchett’s Dirty Films Sets First-Look TV Deal at FX – Variety

Cate Blanchett and her Dirty Films manufacturing firm have signed a first-look TV take care of FX Productions.

Dirty Films is headed by Blanchett together with Andrew Upton and Coco Francini. Information of the deal comes after Blanchett and Francini served as government producers on the FX on Hulu restricted collection “Mrs. America,” by which Blanchett starred as Phyllis Schlafly. The settlement covers all scripted and unscripted programming for FX, in addition to probably different divisions of Walt Disney Tv.

“Cate Blanchett is a legendary expertise and it was little shock that her first position as an Govt Producer and star in an American tv program – ‘Mrs. America’ – was such an awesome success,” mentioned Gina Balian, president of unique programming for FX Leisure. “Cate, Andrew and Coco are equally proficient at crafting and producing unimaginable tales and we welcome this chance to assist their future tv tasks below this total settlement.”

“Mrs. America” acquired widespread vital acclaim upon its launch, holding a 95% vital approval score on Rotten Tomatoes. The collection is taken into account a robust contender for the upcoming Emmy Awards as properly.

Dirty Films is an impartial movie and tv manufacturing firm, based by Upton and Blanchett. In 2020, LA-based producer Francini joined as a associate. The corporate’s movie credit embrace “The Fact,” “Carol,” “Little Fish,” and “The Turning.” Dirty Films can also be producing the upcoming Netflix collection “Stateless.”

“We’re excited to proceed working with John (Landgraf), Eric (Schrier), Gina and the whole good group at FX,” the Dirty Films companions mentioned in a joint assertion. “By means of our collaboration on ‘Mrs. America,’ we’ve skilled firsthand their enthusiasm for strong conversations, and their unwavering assist for daring and impressive leisure.”

CAA negotiated the deal on behalf of Dirty Films.