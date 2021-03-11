Cate Blanchett’s Dirty Films Supports The Writers Lab U.Ok., Ireland

New York-based The Writers Lab has launched The Writers Lab U.Ok. and Ireland, with a script growth program for ladies over 40. The initiative is supported by Dirty Films, the manufacturing firm headed by Cate Blanchett, Andrew Upton and Coco Francini with growth producer Georgie Pym.

The Writers Lab is the one program devoted solely to script growth for woman-identifying writers over 40. The U.Ok. lab shall be produced with U.Ok. accomplice Untamed Tales, the artistic manufacturing hub helmed by growth producers Julia Berg and Ruth Spencer. It’s in affiliation with Birds’ Eye View, the not-for-profit that champions the feminine perspective in movie headed by Mia Bays.

The digital lab shall be held June 10-13 and purposes will open April 1. Submissions of options and pilots shall be accepted for consideration and as much as 12 writers reflecting the range of the populations throughout Scotland, England, Wales, Ireland and Northern Ireland shall be chosen.

In a press release, Blanchett, Upton and Francini mentioned: “The unbelievable work that The Writers Lab are doing in offering a platform for underrepresented artistic voices resonates deeply with all of us at Dirty Films, so we jumped on the alternative to assist their enlargement to the U.Ok. and Ireland. We’re excited to see the outcomes of this 12 months’s lab and we sit up for working with Untamed Tales, NYWIFT and The Writers Lab to find a number of the superb untapped expertise on this area.”

Elizabeth Kaiden, The Writers Lab co-founder, mentioned: “Julia and Ruth of Untamed Tales are an astounding power whose imaginative and prescient and power is infectious. We’re thrilled to be working with them and sit up for welcoming this new cohort of writers into our group of outstanding, skilled and numerous alumni.”

Bays mentioned: “We’re delighted to be part of The Writers Lab U.Ok. and Ireland 2021 and the mission to amplify the oft-unheard voices of ladies over 40 – addressing ageism and sexism within the display screen business – an business that, not surprisingly, overlooks the numerous advantages to being an older author – akin to extra life expertise and a larger understanding of human motivation.”

Supporters additionally embody Display Scotland, Display Abilities Ireland, Northern Ireland Display, Ffilm Cymru Wales and BFI Community.

The U.S. program, produced by co-founders Kaiden and Nitza Wilon, and New York Girls in Movie & Tv, is supported by Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, and Oprah Winfrey.