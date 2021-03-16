‘Categorical’ Plot Particulars, Photos and Casting Unveiled by Starzplay

Starzplay has unveiled plot particulars, casting and a first-look picture for “Categorical,” an authentic co-produced with Spanish manufacturing big The Mediapro Studio and U.S. streaming platform Pantaya. “Categorical” is Starzplay’s first native language Spanish manufacturing, however considered one of a number of introduced in August of final 12 months. Every might be out there on the Starzplay platform in Spain and Latin America in addition to Spanish-language centered streamer Pantaya – a co-venture between Lionsgate and Hemisphere Media Group – within the U.S.

Heading the solid of “Categorical” is “Locked Up” and “Cable Ladies” star Maggie Civantos, joined by Spanish Academy Goya Award nominee Kiti Mánver (“El Inconveniente,” “Ladies on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown”), Vicente Romero (“Cell 211”), Loreto Mauleón (“Patria”), Esteban Meloni (“Los Internacionales”), Alba Planas (the Spanish model of “Skam”), Ana Marzoa (“Locked Up”), Omar Banana (“Veneno”), Bernardo Flores (“Ladies in Cost”) and newcomer Carmen Daza and Manuela Rojas.

In “Categorical,” prison psychologist Bárbara (Civantos) turns into the sufferer of an categorical kidnapping, considered one of a wave of such crimes spreading virally throughout the area by which kidnappers exploit the velocity with which info is shared to confuse and catch victims unaware. As a negotiator who typically works on instances very like her personal, Bárbara units out to higher perceive why she was focused and uncover who has terrorized her and her household.

Showrunner Iván Escobar, scribe and co-creator of the favored Netflix collection “Locked Up” (“Vis a Vis”), created and co-wrote “Categorical,” joined within the writers room by Antonio Sánchez Olivas (“Aida”) and Martín Suárez (“Rabia”). Gabe Ibáñez (“Autómata”) and Iñaki Peñafiel (“Perdida”) are directing.

The Mediapro Studio’s Laura Fernandez Espeso, Javier Mendez, Javier Pons and Iván Escobar are govt producing with Starzplay’s Mireia Acosta and Peter Tortorici. The Mediapro Studio Distribution is dealing with worldwide gross sales.

Additionally introduced final summer time, Starzplay’s subsequent Spanish authentic is Bambú-La Claqueta co-production titled “Nacho Vidal, an Trade XXXL,” an exploration of the grownup movie business turning round Nacho Vidal, considered one of its most participating and clever stars who modified the principles of the sport within the Nineteen Nineties, turning into a world celebrity, however one who all the time had bigger ambitions.