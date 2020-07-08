‘Catfish’ Returns to MTV With Remotely Produced Season (EXCLUSIVE) – Variety

MTV’s “Catfish” is making a return with its first-ever digital season, Variety has realized solely.

Because the coronavirus pandemic pushed individuals throughout the globe to shelter in place and self-quarantine, many might have turned to the web for social connections. Many others have turned to remote-production to create content material, and that’s precisely what “Catfish” govt producer and host Nev Schulman and co-host Kamie Crawford did.

“Did you suppose this complete quarantine was going to cease us?” Schulman says within the teaser for the brand new season, which you’ll watch above. “Even catfish do business from home.”

Collectively, Schulman and Crawford proceed to examine whether or not some individuals’s private connections have been actual, or the stuff of a con.

“Being at house the previous few months has given me a brand new appreciation for the significance of bodily expertise and human contact. I by no means understood how a lot my interactions with individuals and touring each regionally and across the nation was intrinsic to my sense of self. I’ve realized, as many people have, that when you’re remoted from others, any type of human contact and communication can carry an excessive amount of which means. It has served to additional my understanding and appreciation of the relationships we uncover on the present and deepen the intrigue of every episode,” Schulman stated.

Added Crawford: “The expertise filming these digital episodes has been completely insane, however Nev and I’ve been so happy with our group as an entire for navigating throughout such unprecedented occasions. We actually have been studying as we go and in some way, the tales we’re engaged on are much more wild than earlier than. I believe followers of the present are going to love the change of surroundings and we love that we’re nonetheless in a position to assist individuals, particularly now.”

“Catfish: The TV Present” relies on the 2010 movie “Catfish,” which put Schulman on the middle of the investigation. The documentary featured explored whether or not or not a web-based friendship he struck up with a so-called baby prodigy and her household was considered one of reality or fiction. The collection launched two years later and continued via the spring of 2018, when manufacturing was paused due to allegations of sexual misconduct introduced in opposition to Schulman. Manufacturing resumed roughly a month later after the community stated a third-party investigation discovered the allegations “not credible.”

The primary seven-and-a-half seasons of “Catfish: The TV Present” have been hosted by Schulman and Max Joseph. When Joseph left the present in the midst of the seventh season, Crawford stepped in as one of many visitor co-hosts after which stayed on.

The newest, eighth, season of the present aired within the first quarter of this yr and averaged 440,000 whole reside viewers.

“Catfish: The TV Present” is produced by Crucial Content material and Catfish Image Firm for MTV. Sitarah Pendelton and Leanne Mucci are govt producers for MTV.

The brand new, digital season of “Catfish” premieres Aug. 5 at eight p.m.