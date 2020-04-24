Catherine Tate and David Tennant perform Lauren Cooper sketch for Big Night In

Catherine Tate donned her college uniform as soon as once more throughout a Lauren Cooper sketch for BBC One’s Big Night In final night time.

The comedian, recognized for The Catherine Tate Present, was joined through video chat by David Tennant, who reprised his position as Lauren’s pissed off instructor from the 2007 Comedian Aid sketch.

Tate and Tennant have been a part of a star-studded line-up for Big Night In – the BBC’s charity night time in assist of Comedian Aid and Kids in Want.

Through the skit, during which instructor Tennant is trying to show nightmare pupil Lauren through Skype, the unruly pupil turns up twenty minutes late to the session as she was “doing her TikToks”.

Tennant tries to maneuver on with the web class, nonetheless Lauren begins lecturing her instructor about social distancing. “You’re standing too near your laptop, sir. You’ve bought to face two metres away or else you may infect me with the virus.”

She then asks the exasperated instructor if he’s ever been a physician – a reference to the unique 2007 Crimson Nostril Day sketch during which Lauren asks Tennant if he’s The Physician

David Tennant performed the titular Time Lord in Physician Who from 2005 till 2010, with Catherine Tate making a visitor look as runaway bride Donna Noble in a 2006 particular earlier than becoming a member of him as a full-time companion in 2008.

The sketch ends with the duo making a TikTok to George Michael and Aretha Franklin’s I Knew You Have been Ready For Me.

David Tennant additionally appeared in a video message alongside Jodie Whittaker, Peter Capaldi, Matt Smith and different actors who’ve performed the Physician, to thanks frontline staff for their onerous work throughout this chaotic interval.

Big Night In raised over £27 million for these affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Big Night In is accessible to stream on BBC iPlayer.