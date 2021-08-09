Catherine Zeta-Jones Set As Morticia In Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Circle of relatives’ Collection For Netflix

Netflix’s upcoming Tim Burton Addams Circle of relatives drama collection Wednesday has discovered its Morticia.

Catherine Zeta-Jones has been tapped to function a visitor famous person and play the matriarch within the eight-episode collection from director Burton and showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar (Smallville, Into the Badlands).

Wednesday is described as a sleuthing, supernaturally infused thriller charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a pupil at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday makes an attempt to grasp her rising psychic talent, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the native the town, and remedy the supernatural thriller that embroiled her folks 25 years in the past — all whilst navigating her new and really tangled relationships at Nevermore.

Sure Day and You grad Jenna Ortega will famous person as Wednesday within the live-action collection. Luis Guzman (Shameless) was once not too long ago forged as Gomez, the patriarch within the Addams circle of relatives.

Zeta-Jones is contemporary off an arc in Fox’s Prodigal Son and counts options Chicago, Site visitors and Ocean’s Twelve amongst her credit. She’s repped by way of UTA.

Burton will direct and exec produce Wednesday. Gough and Millar will exec produce along Andrew Mittman (The Addams Circle of relatives, Alphas), Kevin Miserocchi (Tee and Charles Addams Basis), Kayla Alpert (Code Black, Up All Evening), Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania (Addams Circle of relatives 2) and Gail Berman (The Addams Circle of relatives, Alphas). The collection hails from MGM/UA Tv.