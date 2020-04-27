Cathy Payne Unveils Banijay Rights Leadership Team on First Day as CEO – Variety

Distributor Banijay Rights has unveiled its operational and monetary management group below new CEO Cathy Payne, with Roisin Thomas persevering with as COO and Endemol Shine Worldwide’s (ESI) John Richards becoming a member of as CFO.

Each report into Payne, the previous CEO of ESI, who began in her new position at Banijay Rights on Monday.

Former Banijay Rights CEO Tim Mutimer was confirmed final week as shifting throughout to the position of govt VP for gross sales and acquisitions for EMEA.

Banijay Rights’ father or mother firm, Banijay Group, is within the means of buying Endemol Shine in a $2.2 billion deal, which ought to be full as soon as the takeover clears regulatory hurdles this summer time.

Thomas has been COO at Banijay Rights since 2015, having joined Zodiak Media again in 2011 earlier than its merger with Banijay Group, the place she labored as chief of workers to 2 successive group CEOs. She began her profession as a company media lawyer and spent over 5 years at media legislation agency Olswang.

Thomas will assist Payne in growing and implementing Banijay Rights’ overarching enterprise technique.

Richards will re-team with Payne, having been CFO of ESI since 2015, and earlier than that, finance director of Endemol Worldwide Distribution.

There, he was chargeable for offering path and management for the finance group and dealing with CEO, Cathy Payne, to assist obtain progress.

Having additionally labored for 4 years as finance director of Tiger Side Productions and Darlow Smithson Productions, Richards led the merger of each firms into Endemol Group in 2009 following their sale by IMG. Earlier than that, Richards spent over seven years with IMG having certified at PWC in 2000.

Payne mentioned: “In Roisin and John, we have now the right combine of monetary acumen, operational nous and in depth trade data, making us well-prepared for the longer term. I sit up for getting began with the brand new group at present.”

Banijay Rights’ steady of codecs consists of “Survivor” and “Fort Boyard” although to “Spouse Swap,”, “Location Location Location,” and “SAS Who Dares Wins.”