Cats Allegedly Added Buttholes, Then Removed Them, And Now Fans Want The Butthole Cut

It takes a particular film and a particular WTF story about that film to pry Twitter’s collective eyes away from the unfold of Coronavirus. Final evening, Cats and the rumor of an alleged Butthole Cut did precisely that. Sure, I stated Butthole Cut, and sure, the phrase “Launch The Butthole Cut” trended on Twitter final evening. Right here’s why.
Yesterday, author Ben Mekler tweeted that he wished a tell-all e-book about Cats out there for everybody to learn to assist us get by our present pandemic. As an unapologetic lover and in addition hater of Cats, I, in fact, agree. One among Mekler’s followers rapidly responded that he had a good friend who was employed to do VFX on the film throughout post-production, and his job was solely to take away buttholes that the manufacturing employees initially added after which modified their minds about. Simply have a look at this superb tweet…
Now, clearly, we must be clear this has not been confirmed. We have no idea for positive that, at one cut-off date, there was a model of Cats that included Jellicle buttholes, however there’s one thing about it that feels prefer it’s true. So, clearly Cats followers jumped on this instantly final evening and tweeted about it to the purpose that “Launch The Butthole Cut” was trending.
A part of the rationale why this feels so true (whether or not it’s or not) is as a result of a lot about Tom Hooper’s Cats is inconsistent and peculiar. The film’s sizing scale is mindless. I nonetheless don’t know if the cats are large, tiny or simply regular. A number of the cats have boobs and a few of them don’t. A lot of the Cats are bare, however for some motive, Idris Elba feels far more bare than everybody else. It’s far and wide. So, the concept of some random VFX particular person being like, “Let’s add buttholes!” after which one other VFX particular person later being like, “Ehhh these buttholes are kinda distracting, let’s take away!” simply rings true.
Buttholes or not, Cats is one thing to behold. In case you haven’t seen the film but, are caught in quarantine and wish your life to take an excellent weirder flip, I can not suggest throwing it up on OnDemand because it got here out earlier this week. Seth Rogen did precisely that final evening, and he was engrossed in all the wonderful WTF-ness.
Personally, I can’t wait to observe it once more. I noticed it within the theaters, took each probability I probably may to write down on it, and I sit up for watching it as soon as each 18 months for the remainder of my life. If there’s a Butthole Cut, I encourage everybody concerned with the manufacturing to verify it will get launched. I’ll buy it instantly, and I do know there are tons of, possibly even 1000’s of others like me, who wouldn’t have the ability to assist themselves.
