Cats VFX Artist Reveals What Happened When He Found Out About The Buttholes

Tom Hooper’s film Cats arrived in theaters in December, and promptly broke the web. The response to the Andrew Lloyd Webber adaptation has been robust, because the wild musical mixed with digital fur know-how and the film’s scale polarized moviegoers. Cats lately arrived early through video on demand, permitting cinephiles to re-examine the viral film. Rumors of the “butthole lower” have additionally emerged over the previous few weeks, claiming the VFX workforce added stated physique half to the actors sooner or later in the course of the enhancing course of. And now we all know a bit extra about how and why stated buttholes have been found.