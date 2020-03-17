Cats Won A Ton Of Razzie Awards Because… Cats

Go away a Remark
The world has been a bit scary and much more cautious previously couple of weeks. Current occasions have made on a regular basis life a little bit extra irritating. Issues are altering at a tempo of us wouldn’t even want on their worst enemies… however some issues keep the identical. Working example: As a result of it’s at all times time to dunk on Cats, and the Razzie Awards is aware of it, they just lately awarded the Tom Hooper-directed oddity with a complete lot of “awards.”
Whereas the initially deliberate present didn’t pan out as anticipated, The Razzie Awards soldiered on with their awarding of six honors to Cats, in keeping with a report from THR. These “honors” included wins for Worst Image, Worst Director for Tom Hooper, and Worst Supporting Actor and Actress for James Corden and Insurgent Wilson.
The dunking didn’t cease there, although, as Worst Screenplay and Worst Display screen Combo accomplished the run of fine luck at this awards present for dangerous motion pictures. Certainly going right into a discipline that noticed nominations for movies like The Fanatic, Rambo: Final Blood, and the Hellboy reboot felt like it might give Cats the chance to depart with some dignity intact. Honestly, there was solely three wins the film had misplaced out on, with Francesca Hayward’s potential Worst Actress win going to Hilary Duff for The Haunting of Sharon Tate.
Nevertheless, two losses have been truly wins, as Cats was double nominated for Worst Display screen Combo, which noticed “Jason Derulo & His Neutered CGI Bulge” dropping out on to “Any Two Half-Feline/Half-Human Hairballs,” and Worst Supporting Actress, which had Judi Dench proudly proudly owning the very fact she was even up for it within the first place.
Because the movie has been the perpetual whipping pet for folk from the second it launched its first trailer, Cats hasn’t had a simple 9 lives. Whereas the film has endured a restricted diploma of success, as followers have deliberate “rowdy” screenings paying homage to these for The Room or The Rocky Horror Image Present, the “constructive” profile the movie has earned is usually of the ironic kind.
Who is aware of the place the legacy of this Andrew Lloyd Webber adaptation will lead, as Cats has at all times been the form of story that’s been beloved by some, and mercilessly scorned by others. As its field workplace grosses left a lot to be desired, it’s a film that’s reminiscence will reside on, although not fairly in the way in which it meant.
Nonetheless, if a film goes to go as laborious within the paint of insane mediocrity as Cats did, it’s at all times good to have one thing to indicate for it. Whereas successful probably the most Razzies of the night time is a dunk so laborious Michael Jordan needed to stretch out like a Looney Tune to ship it, it’s nonetheless a kingmaking occasion that places Cats because the decide of the litter relating to dangerous cinema from 2019.
In the event you haven’t skilled the majesty that’s Cats, you gained’t have to attend too lengthy earlier than you make that Jellicle Selection. The movie will probably be out there on Digital HD tomorrow, with bodily media releases on Blu-ray and DVD on April seventh. You’re most likely beneath curfew anyway, so why not crack open the beverage of your alternative, and get nuts with the Rum Tum Tugger, Jennyanydots, and Mister Mistoffelees.
