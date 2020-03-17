Cats Won A Ton Of Razzie Awards Because… Cats

The world has been a bit scary and much more cautious previously couple of weeks. Current occasions have made on a regular basis life a little bit extra irritating. Issues are altering at a tempo of us wouldn’t even want on their worst enemies… however some issues keep the identical. Working example: As a result of it’s at all times time to dunk on Cats, and the Razzie Awards is aware of it, they just lately awarded the Tom Hooper-directed oddity with a complete lot of “awards.”