Cause Of Death For Twilight Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce Revealed By Coroner

Final month, we had been shocked by the information that Gregory Tyree Boyce, an actor finest recognized for a task within the first Twilight movie, had been discovered lifeless on the age of 30. The actor was a resident of Las Vegas and located alongside wit his girlfriend, 27-year-old Natalie Adepoju. Now the post-mortem has been carried out and Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg has concluded that the pair each died of the consequences of cocaine and fentanyl intoxication. Their deaths have been dominated unintentional.
The our bodies of Gregory Tyree Boyce and Natalie Adepoju had been discovered on Could 13 by a cousin of Boyce. On the time, there have been experiences {that a} white powder was discovered on the premises by Las Vegas police and that there was no proof of foul play.
In line with MSN, fentanyl has more and more grow to be a supply of overdose deaths lately. Fentanyl is an artificial opioid used for ache aid that in keeping with the CDC has an impact much like heroin. It is regularly being blended into medication like heroin or cocaine, and infrequently the consumer would not even notice that the fentanyl has been added, which means it is fairly potential that Boyce and Adepoju did not even know what they had been taking.
Gregory Tyree Boyce performed the function of Tyler Crowley within the 2008 Twilight movie. Within the film, Crowley almost runs down Kristen Stewart’s Bella along with his automobile, resulting in Robert Pattinson’s Edward coming to her rescue, one of many key moments that begins to construct their relationship.
Actually, it is heartbreaking to learn the information that any person so younger has handed away. In December, Boyce really posted to Instagram that he as soon as believed he would not make it to 30 years of age.
Gregory Tyree Boyce hadn’t completed a lot appearing following his Twilight function in 2008, solely showing in a brief movie known as Apocalypse in 2018. In line with his mom, who posted a protracted tribute to her son following his demise, his actual ardour was cooking and he was really within the strategy of beginning a wing enterprise when he died which Natalie Adepoju was additionally set to be a part of.
Boyce left behind a younger daughter. Adepoju had a son. Adepoju’s household arrange a GoFundMe web page to boost cash to move her physique house. On the time of writing, the web page has raised about half of the $15,00zero aim.Partly the web page reads…
Natalie leaves behind one son, her father, 2 brothers and 1 sister, and a number of household and pals who love her dearly. Any quantity would assist ship our child house the correct means.
